Protein is an essential nutrient required for your body to run smoothly and efficiently. Among its many benefits, protein is required for healthy skin and hair, strong muscles and bones and fighting off illnesses by keeping your immune system in tip top shape. When it comes to eating, high-protein foods can satisfy a hungry appetite. They can also keep you feeling full longer so you are less likely to overeat. For those people concerned about protein intake or looking for ways to increase protein in your diet, pasta is a perfect food to help pump up your intake. Here are some of our tips for adding a dose of protein to your meals:
For more pasta recipes, visit our recipe page.
The post How to Pump Up Your Pasta with Protein appeared first on Pasta Fits.
This hotel brings an international spirit and international cuisine to Miami’s financial district.
Soon, people outside the US will have access to Kind products
The “happiest place on Earth” doesn’t have to be the most stressful place on Earth for parents