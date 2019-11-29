Holiday Survival Tips With Emily Foley on Tips on TV Blog

Celebrity Lifestyle Journalist share tips for surviving the holiday season



ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season can be stressful, but it should really be a special occasion to spend time with family and friends. Here with tips on how to survive and cherish the holiday is celebrity lifestyle journalist Emily L. Foley.

TIPS FOR A FESTIVE DRINK

Everyone knows that awesome parties have awesome cocktails. Bai offers a delicious, healthier way to mix cocktails this holiday season. One of my favorite Bai cocktails is the Holiday Cherry Mule, which has lime juice and ginger beer and is then topped with Bai Bubbles Bolivia Black Cherry and just tastes like the holidays! Another perfect party drink is Bai's Sparkling Pomegranate Punch; serve it in a pitcher or a punch bowl. Of course, Bai is also great to enjoy on its own and provides the perfect energy boost to get you through all the holiday craziness. For more information, visit: drinkbai.com

ENJOYING THE HOLIDAYS

This holiday season, enjoy with family and friends a good cup of coffee with the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker. It is perfect for any occasion and makes the holidays run more smoothly because it has the ability to brew both a single-cup using K-Cup pods and a full carafe of traditional drip coffee all in one machine. The Smart Start features allow for heating and brewing in one simple process and the large 60 oz. removable Water Reservoir saves time on refills. Its versatility makes it a hostess' dream this holiday season, and you can find it exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com for only $99.

TASTY HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

This year's "one-stop-shop for almost every holiday need is the company that serves up delicious treats you can smell a mile away" Cinnabon! Take the dessert table to the next level and wow guests with their freshly baked catering platters and CinnaPacks, and they even have new scented gift cards, fun accessories, clothes and even overnight shipping on their rolls! Cinnabon is making the holidays sweet and easy. Visit Cinnabon.com/holiday for all the details on how to celebrate the holidays with Cinnabon.

ONE STRESS RELIEVER

The holidays can be a balancing act of keeping the family close but not too close! Give the gift of peace and sanity with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Their portfolio spans 20 brands and thousands of hotels, including Days Inn by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham and Microtel by Wyndham, just to name a few. If a break from the in-laws is needed or if you want to skip couch surfing this year, chances are it's only 10 minutes away from a hotel by Wyndham and all the great amenities that come with it, from a comfy bed and free Wi-Fi to reward points, breakfast and more. Book ahead at WyndhamHotels.com this holiday season and save 15% or more on a reservation.

