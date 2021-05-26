Here’s How You Can Support and Uplift AAPI Vegan Voices

One way you can support Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities during Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month (and all the time) is by amplifying their voices. This can mean buying products from Asian-owned brands, patronizing local Asian-owned restaurants, or following AAPI content creators and influencers. There are many AAPI leaders in the vegan community as well—and at a time when anti-Asian racism and violence is on the rise, it’s more important than ever to support their work. Animal activism is a social justice movement that goes hand in hand with other such movements, including anti-racist ones—we can’t be silent in the face of injustice, which is why we must stand with AAPI communities.

Here are some vegan AAPI influencers, brands, and restaurants to consider supporting.

Asian-Owned Food Brands

You won’t find eggs, dairy, honey, or other ingredients that hurt animals listed on products from these Asian-owned brands. Instead, you’ll find delicious vegan cheeses, fish-free tuna, healthy frozen desserts, tasty snacks, and other flavorful goodies. Try these products and you’ll be as happy as the cows, chickens, fish, and other animals you save when you choose to eat vegan.

Asian-Owned Restaurants and Pop-Ups

These Asian-owned restaurants showcase creative vegan dishes. Many of them are influenced by Asian and Pacific Island cultures, with all the flavors and traditions and none of the animal-derived ingredients.

Hangawi Restaurant (New York, New York)

Tupuānuku (Whakatāne, New Zealand)

AAPI Influencers

If you’re looking for some real-life vegan inspiration, including recipes, restaurant recommendations, and “what I eat in a day” vlogs, these influencers have you covered.

Asian-Owned Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Brands

Going vegan also means choosing animal-free beauty products, fashion, and other items that you might use in your daily routine. The following brands offer cruelty-free beauty, skin-care, and personal-care products; leather-free handbags and shoes; and even some items for your animal companions.

As a consumer, you have the power to make a statement when you make a purchase, and that includes choosing products that are made with animals’ well-being in mind. Learn more about the impact of going vegan and how you can make the transition:

Here’s How You Can Go Vegan

The post Here’s How You Can Support and Uplift AAPI Vegan Voices appeared first on PETA.