Here’s How You Can Support and Uplift AAPI Vegan Voices

One way you can support Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities during Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month (and all the time) is by amplifying their voices. This can mean buying products from Asian-owned brands, patronizing local Asian-owned restaurants, or following AAPI content creators and influencers. There are many AAPI leaders in the vegan community as well—and at a time when anti-Asian racism and violence is on the rise, it’s more important than ever to support their work. Animal activism is a social justice movement that goes hand in hand with other such movements, including anti-racist ones—we can’t be silent in the face of injustice, which is why we must stand with AAPI communities.
Here are some vegan AAPI influencers, brands, and restaurants to consider supporting.
Asian-Owned Food Brands
You won’t find eggs, dairy, honey, or other ingredients that hurt animals listed on products from these Asian-owned brands. Instead, you’ll find delicious vegan cheeses, fish-free tuna, healthy frozen desserts, tasty snacks, and other flavorful goodies. Try these products and you’ll be as happy as the cows, chickens, fish, and other animals you save when you choose to eat vegan.
Chi Kitchen Kimchi
Coconut Whisk
Fly By Jing
Green Mustache
The Herbivorous Butcher
immi
Jinka Vegan Tuna Spread
MingsBings
Miyoko’s Creamery
Must Love
nutpods
The Only Bean
Snow Monkey
Woodridge Snacks
Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen
Asian-Owned Restaurants and Pop-Ups
These Asian-owned restaurants showcase creative vegan dishes. Many of them are influenced by Asian and Pacific Island cultures, with all the flavors and traditions and none of the animal-derived ingredients.
Âu Lạc (Los Angeles, California)
Beelman’s (Los Angeles, California)
Beleaf Better Burgers (Chino, California)
Chef Reina (San Francisco, California)
Cocobella Creamery (Los Angeles, California)
Dōnatsu (Los Angeles, California)
Gokoku (Studio City, California)
Hangawi Restaurant (New York, New York)
Kumare (Portland, Oregon)
MANEATINGPLANT (Los Angeles, California)
Munchies Vegan Diner (Santa Ana, California)
Onion Maiden (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Plant Alchemy (Long Beach, California)
shojin (Los Angeles, California)
Tupuānuku (Whakatāne, New Zealand)
AAPI Influencers
If you’re looking for some real-life vegan inspiration, including recipes, restaurant recommendations, and “what I eat in a day” vlogs, these influencers have you covered.
Astig Vegan (R.G. Enriquez-Diez)
Cheap Lazy Vegan (Rose Lee)
@chez.jorge (George Lee)
Cruelty-Free Charcuterie (Kat Magsaysay)
hot for food (Lauren Toyota)
James Mukunve
The Korean Vegan, Esq. (Joanne L. Molinaro)
Nisha Balsara
Pick Up Limes (Sadia Badiei)
@plantbasedartist (Sheil Shukla)
Plant-Based on a Budget (Toni Okamoto Shapiro)
@rainbowplantlife (Nisha Vora)
Sweet Simple Vegan (Jasmine Briones)
Thriving on Plants (Cherie Tu)
@veganeatsnyc (Crystal Pang)
Vegan Richa (Richa Hingle)
The Viet Vegan (Lisa Mai)
@whollyvegan (Jen)
WokWildSide (Ted Lai)
Asian-Owned Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Brands
Going vegan also means choosing animal-free beauty products, fashion, and other items that you might use in your daily routine. The following brands offer cruelty-free beauty, skin-care, and personal-care products; leather-free handbags and shoes; and even some items for your animal companions.
Ahimsa Essentials
Bandit & Co.
Cykochick Custom Handbags
Dashing Diva
Meow Meow Tweet
Tatcha
VEERAH
As a consumer, you have the power to make a statement when you make a purchase, and that includes choosing products that are made with animals’ well-being in mind. Learn more about the impact of going vegan and how you can make the transition:
