The Häagen-Dazs® Brand Announces HEAVEN As Its Newest Collection, Delivering An Indulgent Light Ice Cream With One-Third Fewer Calories Per Serving Than Regular Ice Cream

Ice cream fans rejoice! Consumers can now enjoy Häagen-Dazs HEAVEN in four remarkable light ice cream flavors featuring the same, classic taste they know and love

OAKLAND, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Häagen-Dazs® brand is unveiling HEAVEN, a new light ice cream collection. HEAVEN delivers the same indulgent experience Häagen-Dazs ice cream fans have come to love, but with the added satisfaction of fewer calories. HEAVEN has one-third fewer calories, twenty-five percent less total sugar per serving than regular ice cream, and uses the finest ingredients to craft all the flavor of classic Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Additionally, this delicious light ice cream proudly features ultra-filtered milk, half the fat of regular ice cream, no artificial sweeteners, and no GMO ingredients, making this amazing innovation a truly heavenly option for consumers.

Capturing the brand's signature creamy texture and rich taste, the HEAVEN collection features four light and luxurious ice cream flavors, including:

Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel: Dreamy chocolate light ice cream swirled with a ribbon of decadent sea salt caramel

Dreamy chocolate light ice cream swirled with a ribbon of decadent sea salt caramel Strawberry Waffle Cone: The sweet taste of strawberry light ice cream dappled with strawberries and crunchy pieces of chocolate covered waffle cone

The sweet taste of strawberry light ice cream dappled with strawberries and crunchy pieces of chocolate covered waffle cone Peanut Butter Chip: Vanilla light ice cream with a swirl of creamy peanut butter and the satisfying crunch of chocolate chips

Vanilla light ice cream with a swirl of creamy peanut butter and the satisfying crunch of chocolate chips Cold Brew Espresso Chip: Coffee light ice cream with a burst of chocolate espresso chips

"The Häagen-Dazs brand is dedicated to creating perfect moments for all consumers to indulge, which is why we were inspired to create HEAVEN. This collection offers lower calorie options, while still satisfying a sweet tooth with the deliciously rich flavor you'd expect from a Häagen-Dazs product," said Meredith Saxe, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager. "These flavors were thoughtfully crafted with the finest ingredients to continue delivering the iconic creamy texture and perfect flavors you expect from the Häagen-Dazs brand."

HEAVEN is available now at local retailers nationwide with an SRP of $5.49. All flavors are available in 14 oz. containers with 230 calories or less per serving.

Follow @HaagenDazs_US on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or visit www.haagendazs.us to learn more about HEAVEN and other new Häagen-Dazs innovations including the Limited Edition Ruby Cacao Collection and additions to its renowned Spirits line.

About HÄAGEN-DAZS

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a passion for transforming simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the original super-premium brand is committed to using only the finest ingredients in crafting the world's finest ice cream. Today, the HÄAGEN-DAZS brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. For more information, please visit www.haagendazs.us. You can also check out the latest updates at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, on Instagram or Twitter (@HaagenDazs_US).

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-haagen-dazs-brand-announces-heaven-as-its-newest-collection-delivering-an-indulgent-light-ice-cream-with-one-third-fewer-calories-per-serving-than-regular-ice-cream-301015594.html

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs