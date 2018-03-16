Great Harvest Bread Co. Hops Into Easter Season with One-Of-A-Kind Honey Bunnies

National Farm-to-Table Bakery-Cafe to Offer Honey Bunnies and Other Easter-Themed Treats for Holiday Get-Togethers

DILLON, Mont., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Families across America can ditch the chocolate bunny for a healthier, heartier alternative this Easter. Great Harvest Bread Co., a national farm-to-table bakery-cafe offering made-from-scratch bread and goodies, will bring back the delicious, popular Honey Bunnies at bakery-cafes across the nation after experiencing an enormous amount of success with the item in recent years. From now until April 1, families can enjoy Honey Bunnies, as well as other Easter treats, in their annual holiday gatherings.

Honey Bunnies are a handcrafted, bunny-shaped bread creation made with Great Harvest's signature Honey Whole Wheat Bread, baked from five simple ingredients: honey, yeast, water, salt and fresh whole grain flour. The unique, festive item not only makes for an eye-catching centerpiece, but also contains zero additives, preservatives or conditioners. Honey Bunnies can be eaten on their own, or carved out to serve fruit or veggies and dip at any Easter get-together.

Great Harvest will also offer an assortment of delicious, made-from-scratch rolls for the holiday. Select locations will offer Hot Cross Buns, a traditional, sweet roll eaten on Lent and Good Friday, and filled with dried cranberries and golden raisins, and decorated with a sweet icing. Virginia Rolls, a savory, buttery Easter favorite, make a delicious addition to any Easter feast and will also be offered.

Customers can also help themselves to an array of sweet, handcrafted desserts at Great Harvest this Easter. Lemon Ohs, delightful, sponge cakes rolled up with tangy lemon and a sweet cream filling, are back by popular demand. Charming, Easter-themed iced sugar cookies will also be offered. Additionally, every Great Harvest bakery-cafe is unique, owned by local community members, and will offer additional items for the holiday.

"Easter is a traditional, heartwarming holiday celebrated by many across America, and we want to help our communities celebrate it in a fun, delicious way," said Eric Keshin, president of Great Harvest Bread Co. "Our artisan bakers take great care in crafting every Honey Bunny to perfection, and we're always ecstatic when our guests include Great Harvest in their Easter gatherings."

Alongside the Easter menu items, Great Harvest will continue to offer breakfast, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts throughout all three dayparts. Each Great Harvest bakery-café bakes bread every morning – as early as 2:30 a.m. Wheat berries are shipped in each morning from the Golden Triangle of Montana, and are milled on-site. Each loaf of bread is kneaded and served fresh to all guests.

The Honey Bunny is Great Harvest's most popular Easter item, and customers are encouraged to place orders as soon as possible to guarantee the best Easter feast yet. To find the nearest Great Harvest Bread Co. location, visit: https://www.greatharvest.com/.

About Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 40 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls. To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise.

