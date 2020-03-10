Gold Leaf Farming Acquires 1,850 Acre Almond Orchard in Fresno County, CA

FRESNO, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Leaf Farming has announced the acquisition of 1,850 acres of producing almonds located along the westside of the San Joaquin Valley. The Seller was a multi-generational family partnership with a long history of farming in California. The Mendrin Group served as exclusive advisor to the Seller in the transaction to Gold Leaf Farming.

"As younger growers, we aim to build on the success of past generations of California farmers while leveraging technology and sustainable practices wherever possible," said Brandon Rebiero of Gold Leaf Farming. He continued, "Our deep ag experience will allow us to continue to operate this farm with the highest quality standards as we expand our farming footprint."

"The market for almond and pistachio orchards in California is strong, with the number of buyers easily outnumbering quality orchards available to purchase," stated Al & Josh Mendrin of The Mendrin Group.

About Gold Leaf Farming

Gold Leaf Farming owns and manages almond, pistachio and date orchards in California and Arizona. We are a young, dynamic company growing our acreage and team in 2020 and beyond. As younger growers, we are aiming to build a farming company for the long-haul that will emulate the hard work, high character, and quality operations of past generations of successful growers while incorporating modern farming practices, technology, and sustainability. www.goldleaf.ag

About The Mendrin Group

The Mendrin Group is a leading brokerage, consulting and advisory firm of agricultural land assets and vertically integrated agribusinesses. Based in California, their clients include private equity, pension funds, investment firms, family offices, large family farms, corporate farming operations, and global food and beverage companies. The Mendrin Group, a successful multi-generational family business for over 30+ years. www.mendrins.com

