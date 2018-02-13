Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand from Millennials

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global hot dogs and sausages market to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2017-2021 .

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising demand for organic sausages. With growing health-consciousness, consumers are shifting toward healthier varieties of hot dogs and sausages. Along with taste, consumers also look for healthier variations to traditional sausages. Organic production is a sustainable and environmentally safe way of producing. Meats are extracted from animals who are raised without the use of any antibiotics, are fed natural feed, and are not genetically modified. Thus, the meat of such animals is safe to consume.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand from millennials. Millennial have a significant impact on the consumers' dietary patterns. Millennials seek for healthy and variety of food alternatives and options. Thus, food manufacturers are creating innovative and healthy alternatives to attract millennials. Millennials consider food customization and variation as their need rather than the luxury. They spend more than boomers and also have the preference for fast foods because of the convenience and ease of preparation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuating meat prices. Beef, pork, and chicken are basic raw materials that are required to make sausages. Thus, notable changes or fluctuations in the price of these raw materials will directly impact the production and price of hot dogs and sausages.

Key Vendors

Bar-S Foods

Goodman Fielder

Hormel Foods

Nestle

Smithfield Foods

Tyson Foods

Other Prominent Vendors

Campofrio Food Group

Johnsonville

Kent Quality Foods

Kunzler & Company

Sigma Alimentos

Tasty-Bake

TC Fines & Sons

The Franconian Sausage Company

The Galloping Goose Sausage Company

Vienna Beef

Westaway Sausages

