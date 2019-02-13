Foster Farms Appoints Dan Huber As Chief Executive Officer

Huber, previous Chief Operations Officer, has 23-year tenure with company

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Farms, the West Coast's leading poultry producer, announced that its board of directors has appointed Dan Huber, 53, to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the privately-owned company, effective today. Huber has held several leadership positions at Foster Farms since joining the company in 1996, most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer. He replaces Laura Flanagan, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

"Dan is uniquely qualified to lead Foster Farms," said Terry Martin, Chairman of the Board. "He brings over 23 years of agribusiness, supply chain, food production, food safety, and branded sales management experience to this position. His depth of expertise and familiarity with Foster Farms' business and community are strengths that will drive the company into the future. We thank Laura for her many contributions to Foster Farms and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

Prior to joining Foster Farms, Huber held sales and management positions within the Oscar Mayer and Kraft Foods organizations. He has participated on several industry boards including the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, National Chicken Council and National Turkey Federation. He graduated from University of Colorado-Colorado Springs with a bachelor's degree in finance. Huber has resided in the Central Valley for nearly 20 years with his family and is committed to the local community.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company's fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today's home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company's commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition. For more information, visit www.fosterfarms.com.

