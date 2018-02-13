A Foolproof Valentine’s Day Appetizer: Fig & Ricotta Toasts

Because we all know: the last place you want to be on V-Day is waiting for a restaurant table. This year, try dinner at home instead.

By Robert Ramsey — Chef-Instructor, School of Culinary Arts

Figs and honey have long been considered aphrodisiacs by cultures the world over, so we’ll use both in this sweet and savory combination. Figs were supposedly the favorite fruit of Cleopatra and honey was prescribed by Hippocrates to boost libido. In short, this is the perfect, foolproof Valentine’s Day appetizer.

Keep reading to learn how to make these tasty toasts.