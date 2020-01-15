Food And Snacks Sack The Competition During The Big Game

Party Penalty: Nearly One-Third of Americans Have Run Out of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing on Game Day

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the Big Game is on and Litehouse, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, is bringing out two star players for its annual Big Game retail promotion: Homestyle Ranch and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings and dips. According to a survey commissioned by Litehouse2, food and snacks beat out commercials and the halftime show as America's favorite part of the Big Game, second only to the game itself. Nearly 80% said the game is their favorite part, while 58% are rooting for the food and snacks.

To help consumers avoid a party penalty, while also supporting retailers during an important time period, Litehouse is kicking off its "Game Day MVP" promotion on January 19. The promotion features 13 oz. jars and 20 oz. family size squeeze bottles of Litehouse Homestyle Ranch and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings and dips, and will make consumers the MVP of their game day parties with discounted product pricing at retail, free Instacart delivery3, game day content and recipe inspiration, a consumer sweepstakes and even free dressing deliveries in Seattle during the Big Game.

The Litehouse survey also found that salsa and ranch are leading dips for game day snacks, but nearly 1 in 3 Americans have run out of ranch or blue cheese on game day. View more survey results and facts on Game Day snacks here.

"Ranch dressing is one of the leading dips for game day snacks like wings, pizza, veggies and chips, and this promotion will inspire consumers to create a winning Big Game snack spread – or help those who may have dropped the ball on grabbing the essentials at the grocery story," said Camille Balfanz, senior brand manager at Litehouse.

To save the day for fans who run out of their favorite dressing during the Big Game, the Litehouse #RanchtotheRescue Dressing Mobile will deliver free Homestyle Ranch and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings to eligible consumers in the Seattle area. On February 2, consumers in Seattle can tag Litehouse on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with their game day ranch SOS moment for a chance to receive a free dressing delivery from Litehouse during the Big Game.

"While ranch dressing is a fan favorite, our blue cheese dressing also drives the category in January and February," continued Balfanz. "Retailers promoting with Litehouse see up to a 40% increase in sales, making this promotion a win-win for retailers and consumers alike."

Fans nationwide can also score free Instacart order delivery through February 8 when they spend $15 on Litehouse products via Instacart, while supplies last, additional terms apply.

Litehouse's classically delicious Homestyle Ranch, the #1 best-tasting ranch4, and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are perfect for dipping, dunking and drizzling on popular Big Game fare. Litehouse dressings can be found in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide, and do not contain artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and are made without high fructose corn syrup or added MSG.

From January 19 through February 8, consumers can visit the Litehouse website to enter the "Game Day MVP" sweepstakes for a chance to win daily prizes or the grand prize of $3,000. To learn more about the sweepstakes, promotion, and #RanchtotheRescue rules and eligibility, follow Litehouse online or visit www.litehousefoods.com/game-day-mvp.

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. is a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese, freeze dried herbs and other innovative and delicious products. Founded in Hope, Idaho in 1963, Litehouse is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company. Each of the employee-owners is committed to providing great-tasting, high quality food made with real ingredients and crafted with care. Manufactured at the company's five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia, Litehouse award-winning products are available in North America through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, club stores, and value-added goods such as meal and salad kits. For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

1 IRI UNIFY POS latest 52 weeks ending September 9, 2019

2 Litehouse commissioned survey of 2,273 Americans who are planning to watch the Big Game

3 Additional terms apply

4 2017 blind consumer taste test sensory studies

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-and-snacks-sack-the-competition-during-the-big-game-300987204.html

SOURCE Litehouse, Inc.