Flagship Premium Food Group Opens San Francisco Office

Team will focus on Flagship's Natural and Organic Private Label Business



SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Premium Food Group (Flagship) announced today that is has opened a regional office in downtown San Francisco, California. The facility will house executives and team members focused on supporting the company's growing natural and organic private label business.

"As our company's private label business has grown, we've decided to locate our team in a modern, first-class facility with access to outstanding talent, customers, and suppliers," said Doug Clendenning, President of Flagship's Private Label Naturals division.

"San Francisco is full of the talent and ideas that our company needs," added Patrick Clendenning, the division's Operations Coordinator.

The new location features an R&D kitchen facility, an asset that the company believes will help accelerate its product development solutions for its customers.

Flagship is a leading provider of private label solutions to some of the country's leading retailers. With a focus on organic and natural product lines, Flagship sources or supplies some 200 items to its customers across both frozen and ambient product categories.

ABOUT FLAGSHIP

Flagship Premium Food Group is a leading, diversified food company serving retail and food service customers world-wide. The company has a focus on premium, natural, and/or organic food lines. Its Lilly B's™ brand is one of the country's leading and fastest-growing organic brands and sells the #1 organic burrito in the USA club channel. Its TJ Farms® brand offers customers a broad line of frozen potato, appetizer, breakfast, and entrée products. Additional company food products include items branded under the Steak 'n Shake®, Su Ming™, and Chris' & Pitt's® brands. In addition to its owned or licensed branded products, Flagship is a leading solutions provider to premium retailers who offer their customers private or white label food items. Flagship also offers food industry services, including brokerage, logistics, and packaging services.

