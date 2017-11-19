Feed Amino Acids Market Worth 6.66 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Feed Amino Acids Market by Type (Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and RoW) - Forecast to 2022 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.37 Billion in 2017. It is projected to reach a value of USD 6.66 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as growth in consumption of animal-based products, growth in feed production, standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks, implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality, increase in support from governments and environmentalists, and multiple benefits associated with amino acid supplementation in feed. Additionally, growth in awareness among consumers about BSE and increase in demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals provides feed amino acid producers and distributors with lucrative opportunities.

Browse 88 Market Data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Feed Amino Acids Market - Forecast to 2022"

The lysine segment, by type, is estimated to dominate the Feed Amino Acids Market in 2017.

The lysine segment, by type, is estimated to be the largest in the Feed Amino Acids Market in 2017. Amino acids play an important role in animal nutrition by supporting the growth, production, activity, reproduction, and overall maintenance of animal health. They also help in increasing the livestock yield. Hence, this segment is estimated to acquire the largest share of the global Feed Amino Acids Market by 2022.

The dry form is estimated to be the larger segment of the Feed Amino Acids Market in 2017.

The dry form of feed amino acids accounts for higher demand among animal producers as it is easy to mix with feed. The ease of storage & handling and transportation & cost advantages over the liquid form are also some factors that drive the demand for the dry form of feed amino acids. Thus, the dry segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest segment in 2017.

Poultry meat is universally consumed, and unlike beef and swine meat, does not face any religious constraints. Growing concerns about animal health and the rise in awareness about the benefits of amino acids in feedstuff have led to the growth of the poultry Feed Amino Acids Market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the Feed Amino Acids Market in 2017.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for feed amino acids between 2017 and 2022. The major driving factors for the market in this region are the continuous modernization of animal production techniques and the growing awareness among consumers regarding the impact of quality feed provided to the livestock on animal-based products such as meat and dairy products.

This report includes the study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Sumitomo (Japan), Evonik (Germany), CJ CheilJedang (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Tokyo), Adisseo (China), Phibro (US), Meihua Holdings (China), Kemin (US), Novus (US), Global Bio-Chem (Hong Kong), and Sunrise Nutrachem (China).

