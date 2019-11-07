DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - By Food Category (Milk Formula - (Standard Formula, Follow-on Formula, Growing-up Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula, Dried baby food and Prepared Baby Food) and by Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt baby food market is still in its growth stage with retail revenue increasing at a positive double-digit CAGR during the period 2012-2018.



Due to a majority of international players, it has been an import oriented market. There has been a vast demand for innovative products such as camel milk-based baby food. Due to the high level of malnutrition among infants, an increasing number of parents have preferred baby food to fulfill their child's nutritional requirements. Also, there has been a shift to organic baby food products as they minimize a child's exposure to harmful chemicals and elements.



Albeit the government is encouraging breastfeeding among new mothers; the baby food market has shown consistent growth over the years due to a lack of paid maternity leaves to women in the working sector.



Egypt Baby Food Market Segmentation



By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food and Prepared Baby Food): Milk formula is the most conventional and trustworthy baby food product in the market and is considered as the prime substitute of mother's milk, therefore it was the leading market segment in the year 2018 with a considerable revenue share.



By Age Group (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 12-36 Months): The leading category has been baby food products for infants that are 0-6 months old as it contributed the majority of the share in terms of retail sales, followed by baby food products for infants in the age groups, 6-12 months old and 12-36 months old respectively in the year 2018(P).



By Channel of Distribution (Health and Beauty Specialist, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online Sales): The supply of baby food in Egypt is taken care of majorly by offline stores like Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Independent Small Grocers. Subsequent purchases after consulting health experts are made from these renowned and trustworthy megastores. Presently, online sales channels such as e-commerce websites, company websites, baby products' specific websites and websites of offline stores accounted for a very low share in the distribution.



By Milk Formula (Standard Milk Powdered Formula, Follow on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-Up Milk Formula, and Special Baby Milk Formula): The majority of the milk formula sales in Egypt baby food market contributed through standard milk powdered formula products. It held a dominant share in the market. This was followed by Follow on milk powdered formula and Growing-Up milk formula. The remaining segments that contributed to the market were special baby milk formula which is primarily required by infants with special nutritional needs or they are allergic to some specific ingredient.



Competitive Landscape



Competition within the Egypt baby food market was observed as highly concentrated among 4 major manufacturers of baby food which are competing on parameters such as product variant, channels of distribution and price. The leading players in the market are international companies that directly import finished baby food products in Egypt. The domestic companies selling baby food products have a negligible market share.

The majority of the market shares were held by Nestle SA, Danone Groupe Hero Group GmbH and Fasska SA. The remaining market share was captured by companies such as Liptis Nutrition Ltd, Riri Co, Ninolac International SA and others.



Egypt Baby Food Market Future Outlook



In the future, it is anticipated that the Egypt Baby food market in terms of revenue will increase at a significant double-digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E. The demand for conventional milk formula is expected to fall by the end of the year 2023. In case of types of Milk Formulas, the demand for Standard Milk Powdered Formula is expected to fall slightly from 2018(P) to the end of the year 2023 while the demand for Other Milk Formula such as Follow on Milk Powdered Formula, Growing-Up Milk Formula and especially Special Baby Milk Formula is expected to increase.



The Egypt Baby food market is expected to have a positive growth over the forecast period due to an increase of women's participation in the workforce, rising per capita income and GDP of the country and increasing awareness among new parents to complete the nutritional requirements of their children.

