DiBella's Subs Announces Community Support Plan in Response to COVID-19

Starting Today DiBella's will cut prices in half for first responders, healthcare workers and active military, donate 50% proceeds of regular sales to local food banks, and waive delivery fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiBella's Subs, a Rochester, NY-based submarine sandwich restaurant company with 44 locations in NY, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Michigan, is launching a community support plan starting today to assist all of the communities in which the business operates.

The initiatives will cut prices in half for first responders, healthcare workers and active military, donate 50% of all regular sales including catering orders to community food banks, and waive delivery fees for all orders of $15 and more placed through DiBellas.com.

"Our primary goals," said Peter Fox, President of DiBella's Subs, "Are to do all that we can right now for our communities, for our employees, and those who need us the most who are working hard to keep us all safe. We have to band together and take care of each other. We may not have profitable sales with these initiatives, but it will help us to continue to do as much as we can to employ our team so they can come to work every day and also have the satisfaction of helping others."

Details of the initiatives are:

50% Off All Orders for First Responders, Healthcare Workers and Active Military

Anyone in these fields should show proof of employment or Military ID.

They will receive fifty (50) percent off any retail and catering order.

Orders must be placed in person or via phone, by calling your local DiBella's and speaking to the store manager.

Catering quotes may be submitted online at www.dibellas.com/catering.

50% of All Customer Orders Not receiving a Discount Will Be Donated to Local Food Banks

Fifty (50) percent of all sales from other guests will be donated to local food banks to assist with the feeding our communities.

Free Delivery for All Dibellas.com on all Orders $15 or more

Any guest who places an order of $15 or more for delivery at dibellas.com or through the DiBella's app will receive free delivery.

or more for delivery at dibellas.com or through the DiBella's app will receive free delivery. The free app may be download at iTunes or Google Play.

DiBella's plans to keep these initiatives will be active through at least March 29.

For guests who may not feel comfortable coming to DiBella's physical locations, takeout and delivery is available at all 44 locations.

Guests can also request no-contact delivery when ordering online at DIBellas.com. Just write in "No Contact Delivery Please" under "other instructions."

In the interest of protecting the health of guests and employees during the coronavirus situation, DiBella's has temporarily changed its service model to provide takeout only at most locations. Dining room tables will temporarily be unavailable at all restaurants.

For more information on these offers visit https://www.dibellas.com/coronaviruscommunitysupport.

For more information on what DiBella's is doing to protect the health and safety of guests and employees see the complete statement regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) at https://www.dibellas.com/coronavirus

About DiBella's Subs

DiBella's Subs is headquartered in Rochester, New York and has 44 locations in five states - New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Michigan. DiBella's Subs started almost a century ago in a little corner grocery store. Its time-honored baking techniques produce the classic sub roll for which it's famous. The family-run business has a reputation for quality, value and consistency. It now employs more than 800 people. For more information, visit www.dibellas.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @DiBellasSubs.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dibellas-subs-announces-community-support-plan-in-response-to-covid-19-301026204.html

SOURCE DiBella's Subs