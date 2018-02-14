Denny's Announced As Presenting Sponsor Of 19th Annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® Cruise - The Party With A Purpose®!

America's Diner joins the charitable cruise for a week-long celebration of empowerment, community and entertainment sailing April 29, 2018

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The original "Party with a Purpose®" has a new partner! Denny's, America's favorite family dining chain, will be joining the annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® as presenting sponsor, joining the Carnival Breeze cruise as it sets sail from Galveston, TX April 29 - May 6, 2018.

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® presented by Denny's will feature more than 60 live entertainment acts, including An Evening with Anita Baker and performances from popular artists Chris Brown, Tamar Braxton, The O'Jays, The Isley Brothers, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, En Vogue, 112, SWV and more. The action-packed seven-day itinerary boasts of informative seminars, morning inspiration, fitness classes, intriguing ports, endless activities, concerts, popular celebrities and wildly creative theme nights – all while raising funds to support students in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Now in its 19th year, the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® presented by Denny's is hosted by renowned radio personality and philanthropist, Tom Joyner. As one of the most spectacular cruises anywhere, the fundraiser consistently sells out and features notable entertainment and a creative 24/7 guest experience.

Joyner expressed his passion and excitement, saying "Denny's has been a partner of ours for a long time and now they're on board with our signature event the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise! Denny's is where you can always get a good meal that's a start to a 'fantastic' day or after an incredible concert, so it makes sense for them to be sponsoring the world's biggest party with a purpose!"

In announcing the partnership, Denny's CEO John Miller stated, "This sponsorship of the Fantastic Voyage is another exciting extension of our longstanding relationship with the Tom Joyner Foundation that spans over a decade. We're looking forward to being an even bigger part of this 'Party with a Purpose' and helping invest in students' dreams and higher education at many HBCUs."

In addition to various joint initiatives over the years, Denny's partners with Tom Joyner on its 'Hungry for Education' scholarship program as part of the brand's continued commitment to empowering education and helping fight childhood hunger in America. Last year, Denny's also launched a standalone education initiative "Denny's First Generation College Scholarship Road to Success Fundraiser" to further uphold the company's support of education in the African-American community. The program is designed to create scholarships for first generation college students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, with donations made at participating Denny's restaurants and online at www.dennysfirstgen.com.

For more information on The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® presented by Denny's and a full list of this year's entertainment, visit BlackAmericaWeb.com. Itinerary, schedule and performances are subject to change.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curaçao, El Salvador, the Philippines, Guatemala and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.

About The Tom Joyner Foundation

The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments and capacity-building enhancements. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, in excess of $65 million has been raised to support more than 29,000 students attending HBCUs.

About the Tom Joyner Morning Show

Radio's leading syndicated urban morning radio show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show has distinguished itself over the years by continuously giving back to its audience with quality programming, community initiatives, special events and philanthropy. Tom Joyner and the show's popular co-host Sybil Wilkes relate to listeners by empowering, informing and entertaining with positivity. Regular contributors including Roland Martin, Jacque Reid, Huggy Lowdown, Shaun King, Chris Paul, Reverend Al Sharpton and Mellody Hobson engage the audience by exclusively connecting them with the people they want to hear from. Kym Whitley, Sherri Shepherd and Guy Tory rotate in the 'Funny Chair co-host position' each weekday morning giving listeners a different take on the hottest topics. The Tom Joyner Morning Show is distributed by REACH Media Inc., founded in 2003 by Tom Joyner and CEO David Kantor. REACH Media is an Urban One company.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-announced-as-presenting-sponsor-of-19th-annual-tom-joyner-foundation-fantastic-voyage-cruise--the-party-with-a-purpose-300599026.html

SOURCE Denny's