Deliciously Easy Pumpkin Desserts

Enjoy an organic twist on seasonal sweets

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Holidays are typically a joyous time filled with gatherings of friends and family, including time spent baking and enjoying seasonal dishes, all while making fond memories. Pumpkin has become a popular holiday ingredient, making it easy to create pumpkin-centric desserts, perfect for entertaining.

This season, try utilizing organic ingredients in holiday dishes as a simple way to add a better-for-you twist to your family's favorite dishes – including baked goods and other desserts. The O Organics product line, exclusive to the Albertsons Companies family of stores including Albertsons, Safeway, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons, includes 100 percent pure organic pumpkin, as well as more than 400 additional USDA-certified, non-GMO items for every occasion, from fresh fruits and vegetables to wholesome dairy, meats, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks and more.

When it comes to the dessert table, try a new twist on pumpkin with these seasonal sweets featuring high-quality, organic ingredients. Use the online store locator to find a store near you and discover more ways to add organic foods to your family's meals.

Organic Pumpkin Pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Servings: 8

Crust:

1 1/2

cups O Organics all-purpose flour

8

tablespoons unsalted butter, slightly softened

1

teaspoon kosher salt

1

tablespoon O Organics granulated sugar

cold water, as needed (about 4-6 tablespoons)

Filling:

1

can (15 ounces) O Organics 100 percent pure pumpkin

1/2

cup whole milk

1/2

cup pure maple syrup

2

large eggs

1

teaspoon O Organics ground cinnamon

1/4

teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2

teaspoon O Organics ground ginger

To make crust: Place flour, butter, salt, sugar and water in large bowl. Using fingers, mix ingredients together until dough ball forms. Flatten into 1-inch thick disk and wrap in parchment paper. Let rest 1 hour in refrigerator before rolling out.

Heat oven to 375 F. Roll out dough and press into pie plate.

To make filling: In medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, syrup, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Pour into pie plate.

Bake 40-55 minutes until filling is slightly jiggly but set. Let cool 4 hours. Serve.

Notes: Using measuring cup as scoop for flour actually overfills it. Instead, fill cup lightly with spoon and level off top with butter knife. Do not roll dough all the way to edge to keep dough from sticking to surface. Keep surface and rolling pin floured and continue turning dough. Pie dough can be made and frozen ahead of time for easy use – just thaw in refrigerator before using. It can keep up to 6 months in freezer.

Pumpkin Hand Pies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 6-8

1/2

cup O Organics 100 percent pure pumpkin

2

ounces cream cheese, softened

1

tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/8

teaspoon O Organics ground cinnamon

1/4

teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2

teaspoon vanilla

2

premade pie dough crusts, rolled into 10-inch circles

For brushing pastry:

1

tablespoon whipping cream

1

tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/8

teaspoon cinnamon

Icing:

4

ounces softened cream cheese

1/4

cup powdered sugar

1 1/2

teaspoons milk

Heat oven to 375 F. Using mixer, combine pumpkin, cream cheese, maple syrup, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla until well mixed. Set aside.

Spread pie dough. Using 5-inch round cutter, make circles. Whisk together whipping cream, maple syrup and cinnamon for brushing.

Taking round piece of dough, place about 3 tablespoons filling in center and fold dough over to create half-moon shape. Brush edges with whipping cream mixture. Using fork tines, seal edges of pastry. Repeat with each dough circle.

Place pies on parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush tops with whipping cream mixture. Bake 16-20 minutes until bottoms are golden brown. Let cool 30 minutes.

To make icing: Whisk to combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and milk. Drizzle over pies. Serve.

Notes: Use lid from small pan to cut dough circles for pies. For easier drizzling, load icing into small zip-top bag. Squeeze into corner and twist top to seal. Cut corner and drizzle over pies.

Pumpkin Slab Pie

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Servings: 36-40

Crust:

1

cup unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

8

ounces cream cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2

cups all-purpose flour

1

teaspoon kosher salt

Filling:

2

cans (15 ounces each) O Organics 100 percent pure pumpkin

4

eggs

2

cups whipping cream

1 1/4

cups granulated sugar

2

teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1

teaspoon ground ginger

1/2

teaspoon kosher salt

To make crust: In bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, flour and salt. Use fingers to mix ingredients until dough ball forms. Form into two flat rectangular disks about 1-inch thick and wrap with plastic. Refrigerate 1 hour.

On lightly floured surface, roll out each crust into 13-by-10-inch rectangle. Carefully place dough on each side of 12-by-17-inch pan and pinch together, smoothing out crust so it fits into all corners of pan. Trim edges to 1/2 inch of crust and tuck edges under. Crimp edges with fork.

Heat oven to 350 F.

To make filling: In large bowl, whisk to combine pumpkin, eggs, whipping cream, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, ginger and salt. Pour into crust.

Bake 35-45 minutes until filling is slightly jiggly but set. Let cool 3-4 hours before serving.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

1/2

cup frozen pumpkin puree made with O Organics 100 percent pure pumpkin

2

frozen bananas, cut or broken into 1-inch chunks

1

teaspoon espresso instant coffee granules

1

tablespoon cashew butter

1 1/2

teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1

teaspoon maple syrup

Remove pumpkin puree cubes from freezer and allow to soften slightly, about 5 minutes. In food processor or high-powered blender, combine pumpkin puree, bananas, coffee granules, cashew butter, pumpkin pie spice and syrup.

Pulse until mixture begins to resemble ice cream consistency, about 5 minutes.

Notes: Freeze pumpkin in ice cube trays. Overripe bananas work best. Peel and place on parchment-lined baking sheet in freezer. Once frozen, store in zip-top bag.

