Datassential Releases New Coronavirus Report, Website to Track Consumer Concern

Heightened fears are driving dramatic responses to COVID-19 crisis, study finds

CHICAGO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing effort to support the foodservice and food industries' response to the coronavirus pandemic, Datassential has launched a special website where the public can access the firm's latest research on the crisis. The second HotShot Report in an ongoing series is ready for immediate download.

"The coronavirus situation is still changing by the hour, it seems, so Datassential has set up a single online hub where everyone can go for the most up-to-date data," said Mark Brandau, group manager of Chicago-based Datassential. "As with our first report released last week, all studies on coronavirus and its effects on the food industry can be downloaded free of charge. We're all in this together, and we encourage all foodservice industry players to reach out to us with questions that might help us target our research in more useful ways."

In the second report, released March 17, Datassential found that nearly half of consumers are now very concerned with coronavirus, up from 41% of consumers only four days earlier. Seven in 10 people are now very familiar with the disease, a gain of 13 percentage points from four days earlier.

As fear among consumers is becoming more widespread, nearly half of people have stocked up at their local grocery store, Datassential found. Dry goods, paper goods, canned food, and cleaning supplies were the most likely categories to be addressed in consumers' latest run at the store.

To inquire about a HotShot Reports subscription, contact Brandau at mark.brandau@datassential.com.

About Datassential

Datassential, based in Chicago, makes the food industry smarter with the most reliable and forward-looking culinary trends and consumer intelligence. Learn more at datassential.com. For ongoing, complimentary coverage on the COVID-19 crisis, visit datassential.com/coronavirus.

Contact: Mark Brandau

Group Manager, Datassential

mark.brandau@datassential.com

(847) 505-9460

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datassential-releases-new-coronavirus-report-website-to-track-consumer-concern-301026433.html

SOURCE Datassential