Creamy Pesto Pasta with Shrimp
Creamy Pesto Pasta with Shrimp combines butter, cream, parmesan and basil pesto to create a delightful pasta dish that’s perfect any night of the week.
This is a going to be a bit of weird post today because I want to talk about people on the internet. Not the good people like you, I’m talking about the crummy people.
Since my job is on the internet and focuses heavily on social media, I’ve developed a pretty thick skin when it comes to criticism.
Things like, This recipe looks disgusting, complete with a barf emoji, or I don’t need to hear your lame life story, just give me the recipe.
