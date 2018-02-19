Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® and Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Scotty McCreery Ask Fans to Share Clips for a Chance to be Featured in Exclusive Music Video for Singer's Hit "Five More Minutes"

Operation Homefront to receive donation of $1 per album sold of McCreery's "Seasons Change" at Cracker Barrel

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® and country music superstar Scotty McCreery today announced a call for entries to their "Five More Minutes" video contest. Fans are encouraged to submit a one to three-minute video clip of them reuniting with the people in their lives they want to spend five more minutes with including their families and friends, as well as loved ones in military service. Submitted videos will have the chance to be featured in a new music video for McCreery's hit single "Five More Minutes," premiering March 15, 2018 on Cracker Barrel's YouTube channel.

Video submissions may be uploaded to crackerbarrel.com/FiveMoreMinutes between Feb. 19, 2018 and March 4, 2018. Visit crackerbarrel.com/FiveMoreMinutes for full contest information and official rules.

"Five More Minutes" is the first single off McCreery's new album "Seasons Change," which will be available at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide and online at shop.crackerbarrel.com beginning March 16, 2018.

For every album sold at Cracker Barrel locations and on shop.crackerbarrel.com from March 16, 2018 to April 30, 2020, while supplies last, the company will donate $1 to its flagship nonprofit partner, Operation Homefront, whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

"I have always been impressed with the support that Cracker Barrel has given our military and their families through the years," said McCreery. "Both of my grandfathers served in the armed forces, which instilled in me a huge respect for our military, their families, and the sacrifices they all make on our behalf. I am so proud that Cracker Barrel is stocking my new album 'Seasons Change' and donating $1 from each album sold to military families via Operation Homefront. I'm also looking forward to seeing the video submissions that come in from the fans as we create this new video for 'Five More Minutes' for Cracker Barrel's YouTube channel."

"Cracker Barrel has long supported military-focused programs, especially those that give back to military families," said Cracker Barrel Senior Marketing Manager Julie Ulmer. "We share a passion for supporting America's military with Scotty and are thrilled to give back to Operation Homefront in this way. We hope that our 'Five More Minutes' campaign will provide an opportunity for people to express their love and gratitude for loved ones, especially those serving in the military."

"Seasons Change," produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, is McCreery's third studio album and first record in five years. In between albums, McCreery moved to Nashville, performed around the world, wrote a book, and became engaged to his longtime love. He also spent time working on his songwriting craft with some of the best songwriters in Nashville, resulting in his co-writing all 11 songs on the album. Among the songwriters that McCreery collaborated with are Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy, Dan Isbell, James McNair, and Tommy Cecil, in addition to Frank Rodgers and Monty Criswell, with whom he co-wrote "Five More Minutes."

Cracker Barrel has released albums with a wide variety of artists, some of which have debuted in top spots on a range of Billboard charts. Recent Cracker Barrel Spotlight Music partners show the diverse range of genres and artists that partner with the brand, including Anthony Hamilton, NEEDTOBREATHE, MercyMe, Chris Young, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Cracker Barrel's partnership with a cappella group Pentatonix and singer-songwriter legend Dolly Parton won the artists a 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for their unique remix of Parton's 1970s hit "Jolene."

"Seasons Change" Track Listing:

"Seasons Change" "Wherever You Are" "Boys From Back Home" "Five More Minutes" "In Between" "This Is It" "Wrong Again" "Move It On Out" "Barefootin'" "Still" "Home In My Mind"

About Scotty McCreery:

McCreery made history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified "Clear as Day," at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. All three of his albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales nearing 3 million copies. He's earned one Gold single and three Platinum singles and achieved two Top Ten hits with "Feelin' It" and "See You Tonight." The latter song earned McCreery both his first BMI Award for writing one of the Top 50 Country Songs of 2015 and his first Music Row No. 1 Challenge Coin. He won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ("The Trouble with Girls") in 2012; and American Country Awards for new Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013. In 2016, McCreery released his first book, "Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream," and won the Rare Country Grand Ole Opry Moment of the Year Award for his live performance of "Five More Minutes" which became an internet favorite viewed by millions on YouTube. "Five More Minutes" is currently Top Five and rising rapidly on the country singles charts. His new album, Seasons Change, will be released on March 16, 2018. For more information and his current tour schedule, visit www.ScottyMcCreery.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 649 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

