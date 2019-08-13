Church's Chicken® Re-Opens Newly Reimaged Restaurant In Memphis

Grand Re-Opening Celebration Planned for the Summer Area Neighborhood



MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Memphis, TN location. The global quick-service restaurant chain will be satisfying the area's chicken enthusiasts with a fresh new look as they introduce the brand's reimaged design throughout the restaurant. The official grand re-opening is set to take place on Saturday, August 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be re-opening this Memphis location and to once again provide our fans with the quality food and great values they know and love," said Pete Servold, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations for Church's Chicken. "The Church's family is excited to bring a fresh, new look to this restaurant while continuing the tradition of providing delicious, down-home flavor to the community we are proud to serve."

Guests will find that the restaurant bears attractive new design and décor elements, which include Church's latest interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

The grand re-opening of the Memphis restaurant will be on Saturday, August 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3264 Summer Ave. Local radio station WHRK 97.1 FM will be on site for the celebration with music, fun, and giveaways, and other Church's free food offers and promotional items will be raffled off, including a TV, tablets, and other cool swag. The public is invited to stop by for some delicious down-home flavor that only Church's can deliver - food and fun for the whole family.

Church's is world-renowned for their freshly prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch daily. "Value and freshness are the cornerstones of our brand," added Servold, Executive Vice President of US Operations at Church's Chicken. "At Church's, we are proud that our company stores keep these two things constant and continue to deliver great chicken experiences for every guest they serve."

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

