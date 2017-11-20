Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Bars are a fun twist on Karo’s original Pecan Pie Bars. They’re the perfect bar dessert for the holidays!

This post is sponsored by Karo® Syrup as part of the Season of Sweetness Blogger Program. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

I have a confession. I’m a bit of a control freak – especially when it comes to holiday meals.

I have an amazing family that always offers to bring dishes to pass for Thanksgiving dinner. And I’m like, “Awesome, can you bring soda, ice and perhaps some corn?” I mean, corn is corn, right?

I’m not gonna lie, when people start asking if they can bring mashed potatoes, stuffing, or dessert, I smile, get all awkward, and tell them I have everything under control. And I totally don’t.

