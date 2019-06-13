June 13, 2019 | 4:51pmFrom pastafits.org
This hearty recipe features a healthy dose of protein and full comforting flavors. Try it out tonight!
Chicken Breast, Cremini, Zucchini, Thyme and Ricotta Tossed with Campanelle
- 4 oz campanelle
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 12 oz chicken breast, 1” cubed
- 2 cups cremini mushrooms (sliced)
- 1 1/2 cups zucchini, ¼” sliced on the bias
- 2 tsp thyme leaves
- 1/4 cup garlic (finely chopped)
- 1 cup part-skim ricotta
- 1/4 cup parsley (finely chopped)
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the campanelle according to package directions. Drain and reserve.
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil and sauté the chicken until beginning to brown in some spots, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and zucchini and continue to cook until softened, another 3 minutes. Add the thyme and garlic and cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Gently stir in the ricotta and campanelle. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 bowls. Sprinkle with parsley.
