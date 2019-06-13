This hearty recipe features a healthy dose of protein and full comforting flavors. Try it out tonight!

Chicken Breast, Cremini, Zucchini, Thyme and Ricotta Tossed with Campanelle 4 oz campanelle

2 tbsp vegetable oil

12 oz chicken breast, 1” cubed

2 cups cremini mushrooms (sliced)

1 1/2 cups zucchini, ¼” sliced on the bias

2 tsp thyme leaves

1/4 cup garlic (finely chopped)

1 cup part-skim ricotta

1/4 cup parsley (finely chopped) Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the campanelle according to package directions. Drain and reserve. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil and sauté the chicken until beginning to brown in some spots, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and zucchini and continue to cook until softened, another 3 minutes. Add the thyme and garlic and cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Gently stir in the ricotta and campanelle. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 bowls. Sprinkle with parsley.

The post Chicken Breast, Cremini, Zucchini, Thyme and Ricotta Tossed with Campanelle appeared first on Pasta Fits.