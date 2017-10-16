Chai Lovers’ Cookies: Chai Langues-de-Chat with Blueberry Cream Filling

By Kathryn Gordon — Chef-Instructor, Pastry & Baking Arts

I have always loved chai. My favorite approach is, of course, to make it myself, rather than use one of the premixed packages that proliferate at coffee bars and are available at grocery stores (which often contain ingredients that do not belong in traditional chai). Surprisingly, it's not difficult to make, and you can personalize the spice blend to your liking. In India, the mixture of spices in chai varies by region. Some chai blends contain various amounts cardamom — and some none at all. The same goes for ginger and black pepper; it all depends on regional tastes. During my travels throughout India, my favorite chai was a milky cup in Rajasthan, where the chai was ladled into a single-use clay pot, which was thrown onto the parched clay earth after using.

Keep reading to get the recipe for Chef Kathryn's decadent, chai-filled cookies.