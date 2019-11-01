Cargill opens $34M addition to Temple, TX facility, expanding feed production capacity to meet the growing needs of local feed customers

WAYZATA, Minn., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill has opened a $34M expansion of its Animal Nutrition & Health facility in Temple, Texas. Construction of the 70,000 square foot addition for manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and shipping capabilities began in January 2018 and was completed in August 2019.

The Temple, Texas facility is optimally located to serve Cargill's farm and ranch feed store owners and beef feed customers with reduced transportation costs for local customers and increased manufacturing capabilities.

"The investment in Temple is about serving our customers and supporting the growing Texas farm and ranch feed store and beef feed markets," said Daryn Kracht, managing director Cargill Animal Nutrition North America. "We are thrilled to be able to serve our customers better as we continue to invest in the Temple community."

"The Texas feed market has always been central to our animal nutrition business," said Joe Comte, sales manager. "We are excited to offer improved access of our Nutrena, Record Rack and Cargill branded product lines to our farm and ranch feed store customers and the animal owners they serve."

The Temple facility currently employs 26 people and is capable of producing nearly 500k tons of bag and bulk animal feed per year. In addition to the Temple facility, Cargill operates in 13 locations across the state of Texas, employing 3,947 Texans through its Animal Nutrition & Health, Grain Processing and Distribution, Starches and Sweeteners, and Protein businesses.

About Cargill

Cargill's 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health

Cargill's Animal Nutrition & Health business has more than 20,000 employees at more than 275 facilities in 40 countries. Fueled by our innovation and research, we offer a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers around the world, helping put food on the plates of nearly one billion people around the world every day. Cargill's Animal Nutrition & Health business offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, supply chain and risk management solutions, software tools and animal nutrition expertise that is unmatched in the industry. For more information about Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

