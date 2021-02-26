Can’t Get to the Bakery? These Fab Vegan Cookies Are at Your Grocer’s

Once you’ve filled your grocery cart with all the essentials—like fruit, veggies, tofu, and pasta—you might find yourself wandering down the snack aisle. To make your browsing a bit easier, we’ve compiled a handy list of all the vegan cookies that you might find in your local grocery store. These pre-made treats make it easy to enjoy a midday pick-me-up or just a quick dessert to end your day on a sweet note. And the best thing is that they don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients.

Other store-bought cookies might contain milk from cows whose babies are stolen from them. Cows are curious, gentle animals who form strong bonds with each other. In the dairy industry, all cows who are used for their milk are eventually killed—and they usually only live to a quarter of their natural life expectancy because of the stress of being constantly kept pregnant or lactating. Other ingredients you should look out for are eggs and honey, which harm chickens and bees.

Refer to this list to find your new favorite store-bought vegan cookies:

All three flavors of these sandwich cookies—the Chocolate, Vanilla, and Mismatched varieties—are vegan. You also might find seasonal varieties in stores, including Chocolate Candy Cane during the holidays.

Trader Joe’s Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles

There are tons of great vegan finds at Trader Joe’s, including these soft-baked snickerdoodles.

The mint version is vegan, too.

Trader Joe’s Trail Mix Cookies

Peanuts, raisins, and oats give these soft cookies the perfect texture. Take them on a hike, or enjoy them on the couch.

These chewy cookies come in eight delicious flavors: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Walnut, Molasses, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Trail Mix.

When you purchase these dunkable sandwich cookies, the profits are donated to charity.

Crunchy flavors include Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Ginger Snap, Double Chocolate Chip, and Carrot Cake. Soft flavors include Cookie Butter, Chocolate Chip, and Triple Chocolate.

Vegan cookie flavors include California Lemon, Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Delight, and Classic Crème.

Why Choose Vegan Cookies?

When you choose vegan cookies and other vegan foods at the grocery store, you’re using your power as a consumer to show companies that you want products that don’t hurt animals. You can make a powerful statement against speciesism and help save nearly 200 animals per year just by going vegan:

