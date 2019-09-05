Busy Philipps, Curtis Stone And Celebrity Guests Unite For Live Variety Show To Help End Childhood Hunger In America

Kicking off the 'Dine for No Kid Hungry' Fundraiser, the 90-Minute Show Featured Entertaining Contests, One-of-a-Kind Prizes, and Encouraged Viewers to Dine to Support Kids in Need this September

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Sept. 4, actor and television personality Busy Philipps teamed up with No Kid Hungry , a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, to host 'No Kid Hungry Live with Busy Philipps,' a livestreamed variety show which streamed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. The 90-minute, interactive event kicked off Dine for No Kid Hungry, an annual fundraiser uniting America's restaurant industry and its guests in raising funds to end childhood hunger.

Co-hosted by Curtis Stone, award-winning chef and No Kid Hungry advocate, and joined via live feed by participating Dine restaurants and partners, the broadcast was jam-packed with hilarious moments and entertaining games, including noodle jewelry-making, pancake art, and a celebrity cookbook challenge. Philipps and Stone also led food-themed contests and funny cooking segments with celebrity guests including former Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson, and actors Ike Barinhotlz, Angela Kinsey, Skai Jackson, Angelique Cabral, and Katie Lowes, among others. No Kid Hungry national spokesperson Jeff Bridges, and supporters Kenan Thompson and Jordana Brewster made video appearances. Throughout the evening, the show featured interactive social polls encouraging viewers to vote on hot topic food debates, and honored local heroes who are leading the fight against childhood hunger.

"Three out of four teachers say that they regularly see kids come to school without eating breakfast," said Busy Philipps during last night's livestream segment with actor Katie Aselton. "I find it very difficult to do anything when you're hungry. I get hangry, too. But that is why No Kid Hungry is helping kids nationwide to get the healthy breakfast they need in order to succeed at school."

Kicking off its 11th year, Dine for No Kid Hungry creates a simple way to raise funds for the 1 in 6 kids in America living with hunger. Whether ordering meals for delivery or dining at a No Kid Hungry partner restaurant, guests can round up their checks or donate in exchange for money-saving rewards. Every $1 donated can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need.

The livestreamed broadcast featured Dine for No Kid Hungry restaurants and partners including Grubhub and Citi, No Kid Hungry Leading Partners and Dine national sponsors, as well as Arby's Foundation; First Watch; Noodles & Company; On the Border; QDOBA Mexican Eats and Shake Shack. Each unveiled exclusive giveaways (via a sweepstakes) which viewers can enter to win during the month of September. Denny's, Jack in the Box and The Habit Burger Grill also participated via live polls.

These one-of-a-kind prizes include:

Grubhub: Win a $5,000 Grubhub digital gift card for food and delivery. How many shows can you stream in that time? Enter, and you could find out.

Win a Grubhub digital gift card for food and delivery. How many shows can you stream in that time? Enter, and you could find out. Arby's: Win 52 meal cards (includes a sandwich, small drink & small fries) good for a year and a one-of-a-kind Arby's swag pack including #meatsweats for the devoted carnivore.

Win 52 meal cards (includes a sandwich, small drink & small fries) good for a year and a one-of-a-kind Arby's swag pack including #meatsweats for the devoted carnivore. First Watch: A private dinner prepared by First Watch's corporate chef for you and 10 friends. You'll also receive First Watch for a year with 52 gift cards ( $20 each) and a custom First Watch swag pack.

A private dinner prepared by First Watch's corporate chef for you and 10 friends. You'll also receive First Watch for a year with 52 gift cards ( each) and a custom First Watch swag pack. Noodles & Company: A five-course dinner for two hosted by Chef Nick and the Noodles & Company culinary team at their Denver kitchen, plus $1,000 to help you get there.

A five-course dinner for two hosted by Chef Nick and the Noodles & Company culinary team at their kitchen, plus to help you get there. On the Border: Win a Cinco de Mayo Party of a lifetime for up to 20 of your favorite friends or family at an On The Border of your choice, valued at $750!

Win a Cinco de Mayo Party of a lifetime for up to 20 of your favorite friends or family at an On The Border of your choice, valued at $750! QDOBA Mexican Eats: Win $500 in QDOBA gift cards and a QDOBA customized swag bag filled with a serape backpack, queso-4-life hat, blanket and tumbler.

Win in QDOBA gift cards and a QDOBA customized swag bag filled with a serape backpack, queso-4-life hat, blanket and tumbler. Shake Shack: Everyone's favorite burger place, Shake Shack, is ready to feed you with a $400 gift card good for one year! We envy you already!

To learn how to Dine for No Kid Hungry this September and enter or a chance to win the exclusive prizes, visit NoKidHungry.org/Dine. See sweepstakes rules below*

To watch a replay of 'No Kid Hungry Live with Busy Philipps,' visit: LINK

High-res photos from the live event are available for download at: LINK

Additional photos and assets available upon request.

No Kid Hungry is proud to partner with Dine for No Kid Hungry national sponsors Citi, Grubhub, Ecolab, Food Network and OpenTable to help end childhood hunger in America.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Enter Sweepstakes between 9/4/19 at 7:00 PM ET and 9/30/19 at 11:59 PM PDT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 21+ at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person per Sweepstakes Drawing per day. Visit https://www.NoKidHungry.org/Dine for Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void in Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, other U.S. Territories and where prohibited. Sponsor: Share Our Strength, 1030 15th Street NW, Suite 1100W, Washington, D.C. 20005.

