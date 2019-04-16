Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Makes Small Renovations to Drive Big Returns in 2019

National Casual Dining Brand Rolls Out New Menu, Kicks Off Restaurant Redesign to Ramp Up Growth



DALLAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning a new year of major development and innovation, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's), a family friendly casual dining restaurant with a lively sports bar under one roof, unveiled today its new strategic plan for record-breaking growth this year. The brand's shifted focus towards a redesign of both menu and restaurant-build positions Boston's for market dominance in 2019 and for years to come.

The new approach incorporates significant upgrades to the franchise model – from the size and design of the restaurant all the way down to the menu itself, further positioning the brand for scalability and potential increased return on investment for franchise partners. The store redesign incorporates a more flexible footprint, opening opportunity for smaller sites to reduce costs for franchise owners and makes the brand a better fit for larger urban cities. It also integrates improved technology, upgraded patio spaces with fire pits and much more. Stores that have undergone renovations in the brand's home base, Texas, have already seen significant increases in revenue peaking at 22 percent growth. The renovation continues as four existing restaurants plan to undergo a refresh in the Northwest, Midwest, and Southeast by 2020.

Boston's will launch a new menu in 2019, centralized on the brand's signature ingredient – its famous, made-from-scratch dough. The brand's simplified menu not only hones in on a 50-year tradition recipe, but also lowers food costs for operators by emphasizing dough-based products, ultimately helping to boost return on investment. No stranger to innovation, the brand looks to continue taking innovative strides forward to refine operations and the franchise opportunity for current and potential franchise partners.

"The numbers behind our redesigned restaurants, menu and franchise development plans put Boston's in a position for growth through franchising in order to be America's best sports restaurant," said Jeff Melnick, president of Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar. "We look forward to and are committed to seeking out the right franchise partners with a passion for the brand, its values and for making an impact on the community to help us do so."

In the last half of 2018, Boston's sales growth was up 0.9 percent over the prior year, and same-store sales growth is budgeted to continue rising higher than the current industry standard during 2019. In addition to impressive sales growth projections, Boston's strives to grow its footprint by 30 percent every year for the next three years in the United States. The brand is projecting to open six new restaurants in 2019 – five of which will be in brand new markets. These new restaurants would be followed by a projected nine and twelve new units respectively in the years following, putting Boston's on track to more than double its footprint in the United States.

Boston's U.S. operations are based in Dallas and currently has 22 locations across the nation. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations across Canada and is the #1 casual dining brand in the country. Boston's system-wide sales tip the scales at $1 Billion including Canada and Mexico. To continue growth, the brand is currently seeking multi-unit operators across the nation – specifically in markets such as Texas and Florida, as well as states throughout the upper Midwest, the Midwest and South.

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston's is recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top three full-service restaurant brands. The company is also currently ranked No. 464 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2018 Franchise 500 list. Additionally, the brand is ranked No. 89 on the 2018 Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. With sales exceeding $1 Billion in system-wide gross sales, Boston's grows through franchising and is currently looking to expand around the US and Mexico. For more information, visit www.ownabostons.com today.

