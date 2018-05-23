Basket Welcomes Hunter Powers as Senior Vice President of Engineering

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basket, the largest shopper powered grocery platform announced today its appointment of Hunter Powers as Senior Vice President of Engineering. This addition to Basket's executive team is a part of strategic planned growth coming after Basket's 11M Series A round at the end of 2017. Powers brings over a decade of technical and design leadership in both New York and Washington, DC with clients and partners like American Express, UPS, NFL, Google, Marriott, Hyatt, TechCrunch, Engadget, AOL, Fox, Washington Post, New York Times, eBay, PayPal, Girl Scouts, Uber, and YMCA.

"We're excited to have Hunter join the Basket team as Senior Vice President of Engineering," stated Neil Kataria, CEO and Co-Founder of Basket. "This new role represents a huge step forward for Basket's technical growth strategy. Hunter's leadership and vast experience in complex data platforms will be vital as we continue to expand our team and grow Basket's capabilities and technologies."

About Basket Basket is powered by the largest community of shoppers in the world, working together to make sure they never over pay for groceries again. Basket believes everyone should have access to information in real time in order to make the best decisions. Whether shoppers or partner brands and retailers, Basket's proprietary platform is bringing pricing transparency and trust to the grocery industry for the first time ever.

