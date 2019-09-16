Avocados From Mexico Opens Exclusive Fresh Avocado-Centric Concession Stands At Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens

First of its kind at a professional football stadium, new "TACOS por fAVOr" stand will offer a variety of taco dishes featuring fresh Avocados From Mexico all year long

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avocados From Mexico (AFM) brand has announced its new "avocado-centric" concessions officially coming to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens with the debut of "TACOS por fAVOr." As the first concession stands devoted to avocados at a professional football stadium, "TACOS por fAVOr" provides fans with an inventive avocado taco menu to enjoy during all Hard Rock Stadium events.

From Avo Mojo Chicken Tacos and Avo Pork Carnitas Tacos to a bespoke sauce bar and fresh guacamole and chips, those dining at Hard Rock Stadium can indulge in their avocado cravings at multiple "TACOS por fAVOr" locations: two side-by-side stands on the main concourse level at Northwest Section 214 and an inline stand on the club level of the venue. The new concession stands join multiple AFM-branded guac carts located on the stadium's suite level.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hard Rock Stadium to deliver fresh, innovative avocado menu items to fans at this incredible venue," said AFM president and CEO Alvaro Luque. "This is the second phase of Avocado From Mexico's flagship concession program and we're honored to bring delicious avocado taco dishes available at TACOS por fAVOr to the Miami market."

As consumers continue to seek out a wide range of tasty foods, stadiums across the U.S. are responding with a variety of fresh menu innovations. Given the success of its AvoEats stand in Dallas, AFM tested this new taco concept at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Open tennis tournament, in partnership with Centerplate, the stadium's foodservice operator. It was such a massive success that plans to open a full concession stand this September were formed. A terrific market for fresh produce, Miami's Hard Rock stadium sold over 25,000 tacos during this two-week activation period.

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination that serves as home to the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Open, University of Miami football, Orange Bowl, Super Bowl LIV and the 100th season of the NFL, 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, major concerts, international soccer matches and a host of world-class events. The facility completed a $755 million, multi-year renovation privately funded by Managing General Partner & Chairman of the Board Stephen Ross to transform the iconic venue into the best Miami has to offer in world class fare, art, culture and an elevated guest experience.

"This partnership is a great way for us to elevate consumers' dining experiences by having Avocados From Mexico readily available at Hard Rock Stadium. There's no better way to watch the events at the arena than with a taco or chips and guacamole in-hand, and we're excited for fans to enjoy the options at TACOS por fAVOr," added Stephanie Browder, Associate Director of Foodservice at AFM.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For educational resources, recipes and more, visit www.avocadosfrommexico.com.

