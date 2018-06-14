Angry Crab Shack Spices Up U.S. Market with National Franchise Opportunities

Cajun Seafood Restaurant to Bring Bold Flavors to Southwest; 100 locations projected by 2023

MESA, Ariz., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Crab Shack, a leading full-service Cajun seafood restaurant specializing in boiled shellfish flavored with signature sauces, is gearing up for nationwide expansion with the recent announcement of its franchise opportunity. Following initial success with seven locations open across Arizona, the brand looks to continue momentum by partnering with local entrepreneurs in metropolitan cities across the southwestern United States. In five years, the brand aims to have awarded 100 locations nationwide.

With Americans increasing their seafood intake every year, Angry Crab Shack is capitalizing on the growing trend of seafood boils to bring family and friends together for a memorable and unique dining experience. With simple interiors and kitchen operations, and low entry cost, Angry Crab Shack locations have experienced high success, with average unit volume above $3 million, as well as dramatic year-to-year sales increases. Targeted franchise expansion states include Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, as well as Utah in 2018.

"We have built the infrastructure to grow through the franchise model and we're confident we'll flourish in metropolitan cities," said Ron Lou, Founder of Angry Crab Shack. "We truly pride ourselves on the originality and high-quality we serve our guests and are seeking franchise partners who are passionate about the restaurant and seafood industry as we elevate our brand to new heights."

Angry Crab Shack draws on Cajun and Asian flavors – as well as a fun food presentation and a laid-back environment – to create an unparalleled dining experience for guests. Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King and Snow Crab from Alaskan waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in. The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more.

"Our passion is to give our guests high-quality and delicious seafood in a fun and vibrant casual dining environment," added Lou. "We love groups both big and small and celebrations of every kind. Every visit to an Angry Crab Shack should be one that creates lasting memories between family and friends while sharing an unforgettable meal. Our affordable price point allows guess of all kinds to visit, while our low operating costs keep franchise owners thriving."

Low operating costs paired with a second-generation real estate strategy, exceptional corporate support, and fantastic sales positions Angry Crab as an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the full-service restaurant industry - initial investment ranges between $450,000 to $850,000.

For more information about the Angry Crab Shack franchise opportunity, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com/

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a fun, casual Cajun seafood restaurant specializing in boiled shellfish flavored with signature sauces. Headquartered in Mesa, Ariz., the brand began franchising in 2017 and currently operates six corporate locations with one franchise location. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 locations open and operating by 2023. For more information, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com/.

