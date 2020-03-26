7-Eleven Installs Plexiglass Sneeze Guards at U.S. Stores

Barriers Will Separate Customers, Employees at Checkout Registers to Help Minimize Spread of Coronavirus

IRVING, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. has ordered and will begin installing plexiglass sneeze guards at the front sales counter in its 9,000+ U.S. 7-Eleven® stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. Installations will begin at stores in areas hardest hit by the pandemic and expand to include all U.S. stores. Installations will be complete in all stores in the next two weeks.

Each store will receive two of the transparent plastic barriers. All sneeze guards were made in North America.

"We are doing everything we can to keep stores open and stocked with the products local communities need, while also keeping customers safe. These new sneeze guards provide additional protection for customers, store associates and Franchisees," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "We are monitoring the changing situation and CDC recommendations and will continue to prioritize the health of our customers, store associates and Franchisees across America."

For easiest customer access, credit card PIN units will be located on the customer-facing side of the plexiglass sneeze guards.

Installation of these new checkout barriers is just the latest step 7-Eleven has taken in its stores to slow the spread of COVID-19. The company has also enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores and increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces.

A leadership team at the company's Store Support Center is dedicated to staying up to date with the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to make the best adjustments to business operations and policies as needed.

For those sheltering in place who do not want to leave their homes, 7-Eleven offers a convenient alternative to in-store shopping with the 7NOW delivery app. 7NOW delivery is available to more than 35 million households in 400 cities. 7-Eleven is offering free delivery on all 7NOW orders through April 30. To activate free delivery, customers simply apply the promotional code FREE4U at checkout. A new "contactless" delivery option lets customers choose to have their delivery left at the door by the driver.

