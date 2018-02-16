6 ICE Alums Named 2018 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

The James Beard Awards Semifinalists have been announced and we’re thrilled to share that a number of ICE alumni were included on the list. Donned as the “Oscars” of the food world, the James Beard Awards are one of the highest honors for food and beverage professionals in the United States. They’re also an opportunity for the industry to take a moment to recognize the hard work and achievements of those who push the mold and continue to make America’s culinary environment the dynamic, inspiring place it is today.

Here are the ICE alums named 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Zoe Nathan (Culinary ’01), Rustic Canyon Group, Santa Monica, CA

Read on to discover all of the ICE alums named 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists.