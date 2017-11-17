2017 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market List Released by CEO Connection®

Recognizing Women Who Influence Change, Innovation and Standards of Excellence in Mid-Market Companies

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.® wishes to congratulate its CEO, Olu Beck on her nomination to CEO Connection®'s Top 25 2017 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market. This list recognizes the top 25 women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation, and standards for excellence in companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion.

The 2017 honoree list includes dedicated philanthropists and community leaders. Beyond their success in the Boardroom, each of these women have a story to tell.

"We are honored to be able to recognize such a prestigious group of women who have truly made an impact on their company and have given back to their community," says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection. "We have been recognizing CEOs through our Mid-Market 500 and Mid-Market 1000 lists as well as the Most Influential Women's List and we are pleased to share this new select group with the business community."

Honorees were recognized at the 2017 Mid-Market Convention on September 25-27 at The Wharton School in Philadelphia, PA. Referred to as the "Davos for the Mid-Market," this exclusive global gathering brings together the leadership of the mid-market top business experts and senior government officials to help each other and change the world.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by this select group for my leadership and prolonged focus on market-place innovation," says Olu Beck. "At Wholesome Sweeteners Inc, I have the privilege of leading a team that is dedicated to Breaking the Compromise© consumers are frequently forced to make between great-tasting, real food and healthier options."

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. is the leading producer of organic, non-GMO and Fair Trade honey, sugars, agave and snacks under the Wholesome® and Surf Sweets® brands. The company is a strong supporter of its local communities, both in the US and abroad, through pioneering sustainability initiatives in Fair Trade and organic farming.

