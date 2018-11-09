20 Minute Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family around a meaningful meal. With the hearty dishes and traditional staples that are fundamental in a Thanksgiving dinner, having a few lighter side dishes offers a fresh take on your holiday meal. It also ensures that there is something for everyone. Pasta is a quick and simple option to bring fresh flavors, healthy ingredients and new flavors to the table. These dishes only take 20 minutes to prepare!

Cranberry-Orange Orzo Salad

This colorful Thanksgiving pasta salad makes a tasty and healthy side dish for your holiday table. Sweet-and-tangy cranberry dressing complements the orange, creating a delicious compliment to turkey or an alternative meal option for vegetarians.

Easy Campanelle with Greens and Pancetta

A light campanelle dish is a perfect change of pace if you’re looking for a healthy and flavorful addition. The delicious mix offers just the right amount of crunch and is ready in only 20 minutes – perfect for the busy holiday!

Tortellini Caesar Salad

Looking to change up the traditional salad? Add new flavors and textures to this dinner staple with tortellini. Our Tortellini Caesar Salad is made in a flash and will delight your guests.

Spinach and Basil Pesto Pasta Salad

Loaded with veggies, this spinach and basil pesto pasta salad is sure to add exciting flare to your Thanksgiving table with no need to skip the greens! Guests will love this crisp salad to accompany other rich dishes.

Acorn Squash & Pasta Soup

A quick, inexpensive, and delicious acorn squash soup recipe that brings fall flavors to life. This soup is perfect for cold weather and makes a festive first course for Thanksgiving.

