Celebrating 21 Food Heroes for a Lifetime of Work

Building a better food system requires hard work and perseverance. At Food Tank, we are continuously inspired by the people who have dedicated their lives to making food more sustainable, equitable, and nutritious.

Food Tank is recognizing these 21 older advocates, innovators, and farmers who are still changing the food system later in their lives. Their contributions to food and agriculture have produced more sustainable growing practices, sparked a global community of food advocates, and inspired the next generation of food innovation.

