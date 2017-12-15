The Best Food and Drink in Texas

Don’t mess with Texas, especially when it comes to food. The second largest state in the U.S. by land area is the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine, is at the forefront of food truck technology and mobile culinary acumen, and is home to some incredible steak. But that’s not all the birthplace of such larger-than-life characters as Lyndon Johnson, Willie Nelson, George Foreman, and Beyoncé has to offer. See why the Lone Star State is a total standout in our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Texas (Gallery)

Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cocktail menus. Texas is home to many steakhouses, hot dog places, and taco joints to ensure that residents and travelers get their beef fix. But people visiting Texas for the first time may be shocked to also find excellent seafood, sushi, and even Italian food all over the state that was the setting for (and seemingly a character of its own in) the popular TV show Friday Night Lights.

How did we compile this assortment of restaurants from the great wide expanse that is Texas? After comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs, we’ve been able to make definitive slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Texas slideshow here.