Customers Love These 13 Summer Kitchen Appliances On Amazon

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Summer is in full swing with kids out of school, outdoor barbecues in the works, and warm, sunny weather. If you're looking for kitchen appliances to make cooking and beating the heat easier (and even fun) throughout the season, Amazon has you covered with gadgets that other customers already love to use in their indoor and outdoor kitchens.

From grills, smokers, and pizza ovens to ice cream makers, slushie machines, juicers, and miniature refrigerators, the wide variety of kitchen appliances on Amazon can address any summer need. Daily Meal has curated a list of the top-rated products to get you started, and it's based on the criteria of having at least 4.5 stars from more than 500 reviews.

These items may not be clever kitchen gadgets less than $20 on Amazon, but some of them come close, while a few of the bigger appliances may cost less than similar items at traditional retailers. Since prices can vary with discounts and availability, the price listed for each indoor and outdoor kitchen appliance is based on the typical price at the time of writing.