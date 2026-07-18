Customers Love These 13 Summer Kitchen Appliances On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Summer is in full swing with kids out of school, outdoor barbecues in the works, and warm, sunny weather. If you're looking for kitchen appliances to make cooking and beating the heat easier (and even fun) throughout the season, Amazon has you covered with gadgets that other customers already love to use in their indoor and outdoor kitchens.
From grills, smokers, and pizza ovens to ice cream makers, slushie machines, juicers, and miniature refrigerators, the wide variety of kitchen appliances on Amazon can address any summer need. Daily Meal has curated a list of the top-rated products to get you started, and it's based on the criteria of having at least 4.5 stars from more than 500 reviews.
These items may not be clever kitchen gadgets less than $20 on Amazon, but some of them come close, while a few of the bigger appliances may cost less than similar items at traditional retailers. Since prices can vary with discounts and availability, the price listed for each indoor and outdoor kitchen appliance is based on the typical price at the time of writing.
Crzoe countertop ice maker
Having a countertop ice maker can be convenient in a lot of situations during the summer: Perhaps your refrigerator's ice maker is out of commission, or you need extra fresh ice for a large party, for instance. Available in a few colors, this kitchen appliance from Crzoe can make 26 pounds in 24 hours, and you can choose small or large bullet-shaped cubes. You can also easily keep your countertop ice maker squeaky clean to avoid running out of cold drinks with the self-cleaning function.
The Crzoe countertop ice maker is on Amazon for $39.99.
George Foreman Beyond Grill
Giving you the ability to grill indoors if you're avoiding the summer heat, the George Foreman Beyond Grill does more than broil and grill meats and veggies at an adjustable, max temperature of 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can remove the grill plate to use the cooking pot for air frying, baking, roasting, and even slow cooking. Plus, its 4.7-star rating isn't far removed from the two-serving mini grill and panini press – the George Foreman grill that boasts a 5-star rating from over 10,000 reviews.
The George Foreman Beyond Grill is $112.99 on Amazon.
Nostalgia electric ice cream maker
You might have a favorite ice cream brand, but nothing quite compares to homemade. This summer, treat yourself (and others) with this 6-quart ice cream maker by Nostalgia. The electric motor does all of the labor for you and can be used to make gelato and frozen yogurt, too. If you want tips for making professional-quality ice cream with your new appliance, Holy Roly Ice Cream founder and owner Louis Kim gave Daily Meal the scoop, such as not overfilling the machine.
The Nostalgia electric ice cream maker is on Amazon for $84.99.
Presto 03500 Belgian waffle bowl maker
If you're looking for ways to upgrade the ice cream sundaes you've made with homemade or store-bought ice cream, an edible bowl might just be better than a cone. This Presto kitchen appliance can create perfectly sized, 4-inch Belgian waffle bowls that can hold a few scoops of frozen dessert with toppings. All you need is your favorite waffle mix or recipe, or amp up your sundaes further with something more unique, such as Fruity Pebbles banana Belgian waffles or pumpkin spice waffles.
The Presto 03500 Belgian waffle bowl maker is $45.99 on Amazon.
Euhome propane gas grill with side burner
As you get ready for a summer outdoor gathering of any kind, it can be disappointing to notice some of the telltale signs that it's time to replace your grill, such as excessive rust or cracks. This four-burner propane grill from Euhome features a stainless steel construction and enameled cast iron grates. It even comes with a table and three hooks on one side and an extra burner on the other — providing a total cooking area of 452 square inches.
The Euhome propane gas grill with side burner is on Amazon for $349.99.
hOmeLabs miniature beverage refrigerator with glass door
From experience, one refrigerator doesn't always give you enough space for keeping prepared party foods and drinks cold. This 3.2-cubic-foot hOmeLabs mini fridge can accommodate up to 120 standard-sized cans of sodas or sparkling waters. The adjustable temperature down to 34 degrees Fahrenheit and glass door make it fancier than most of the cheap mini fridges that deserve a spot in your home. Plus, the three removable shelves allow you to customize the layout for storing bottles, like beer and wine.
The hOmeLabs miniature beverage refrigerator with glass door is $309.99 on Amazon.
Ninja SLUSHi frozen drink and slushie machine
Instead of driving to the convenience store for your slushie fix, make it at home with the 88-ounce capacity Ninja SLUSHi machine. Featuring "RapidChill" technology, it freezes mixtures evenly without having to add ice and maintains the temperature, so even frozen beverages made with the recommended sugar substitutes come out perfect. Use it to make fruit punch slushies for the kiddos or boozy cocktails for the adults (a celebrity chef-approved summer cocktail tip from Southern cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell).
The Ninja SLUSHi frozen drink and slushie machine is on Amazon for $349.99.
East Oak electric smoker
When it comes to tips for smoking meats at home from pitmasters like Sam Jones of Sam Jones BBQ in Raleigh, North Carolina, having enough room in your smoker is important. The multi-rack design of this electric smoker from East Oak provides 725 square inches of vertical cooking space, allowing you to prepare a variety of meats for a large summer gathering. Along with the digital control panel for temperature and time settings, the side loader lets you add more wood chips without interrupting the cooking process.
The East Oak electric smoker is $299.99 on Amazon.
Proctor Silex Alex's Lemonade Stand electric citrus juicer machine
Since the amount of juice that's usually in one lemon is only about 2 tablespoons, squeezing each fruit manually to make large pitchers of your favorite sweet and simple lemonade recipe could take a while. Alex's Lemonade Stand machine by Proctor Silex is a press-activated citrus juicer that makes filling the 34-ounce pitcher practically effortless. It even comes with two reamer sizes and has a slide dial to control how much pulp gets through.
The Proctor Silex Alex's Lemonade Stand electric citrus juicer machine is on Amazon for $24.99.
Little Snowie Max snow cone machine
Snow cones are one of the most classic carnival foods, but you don't have to go to a carnival, festival, or other event to get this treat. Instead, make them at home all season long with the Little Snowie Max machine. It comes in a kit with two bottles and spouts for mixing and pouring the included six flavor powders. If you're serving several people, each of the eight shovels provided is a different color, so there's no confusion about whose is whose.
The Little Snowie Max snow cone machine is $209 on Amazon.
Gozney Roccbox outdoor pizza oven
Winter may be the peak season for ordering pizza, but that doesn't mean you have to go without during the summer. Rather than a traditional barbecue, you could have an outdoor gathering featuring homemade pizza with the Gozney Roccbox. This restaurant-grade gas oven comes with an optional wood burner and reaches 950 degrees Fahrenheit to cook pizza in just one minute. Best of all, you can use the pizza oven to cook more foods than you think, such as breads, desserts, and meats.
The Gozney Roccbox outdoor pizza oven is on Amazon for $499.99.
Ninja Fit compact personal blender
Ninja products are often among the best blenders for smoothie making, so it's no surprise that the Ninja Fit received high marks on Amazon. Featuring a 700-watt motor and Pro Extractor Blades, this push-to-blend kitchen appliance can easily pulverize ice, fruits, and vegetables to make frozen smoothies, shakes, and more throughout the summer. It comes with two 16-ounce tumblers, each with its own lid, so that you can always enjoy a refreshing beverage on the go — even when one of them is in the dishwasher.
The Ninja Fit compact personal blender is $69.99 on Amazon.
Nostalgia vintage-style popcorn machine
To turn a summer movie night into a true event, get this Nostalgia vintage-style popcorn machine in navy and gold. The stainless steel kettle features a built-in stirring system, making it easy to achieve movie theater-quality popcorn – producing up to 32 cups per 8 ounces of kernels. While the rollable cart completes the retro vibe and includes storage space for all of your supplies, you can remove the machine itself and use it on your countertop instead.
The Nostalgia vintage-style popcorn machine is on Amazon for $269.99, although other colors and sizes are available, too.