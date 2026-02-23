12 Cheap Mini Fridges That Deserve A Spot In Your Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It may seem unnecessary to buy a mini fridge for your home — after all, there's already a regular-sized fridge in your kitchen that likely has plenty of space available. But don't underestimate how much better your life could be if you had a mini fridge in, say, your office, bedroom, or game room, so you can easily grab a cold drink to help you get through the afternoon without interrupting your work, rest, or gaming. Or maybe you're looking to buy one for your kid's dorm room or to keep in your home office for lunch and a couple of cold drinks. Whatever your specific situation is, there is probably room for a mini fridge in your life.
And now that you've decided to buy one, you may be wondering about the expense — but don't worry, there are plenty of affordable options out there. We've compiled a list of some of the best, well-priced mini fridges for you to consider, so you don't have to do any of the work of browsing yourself. Every fridge on this list is under 150 bucks, so you don't have to break the bank to have this fun and convenient luxury in your life. Read on to find out which mini fridge option may be the best for you.
R.W. Flame 24 Cans Mini Fridge Cooler
For our first pick, we have a straightforward black mini fridge with a clear door. This one from R.W. Flame is a good option if you want a fridge just to hold cans of soda or sparkling water. It holds up to 24 regular-sized cans despite its somewhat compact size (roughly 11 inches wide, 16 inches high, and 15 inches deep). Or, with fewer cans, there's also room for larger drink containers, such as wine bottles or juice cartons. The fridge has temperature control, so you can choose your preferred chill (anywhere between 40 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit). It also has a long cord (5.26 feet), so you can easily move it around the room to best fit your space. Buy the R.W. Flame mini fridge cooler from Wayfair for $125.99 if it isn't on sale.
Frigidaire Retro Mini Refrigerator
If you love anything retro — and have a kitchen with some retro trends that younger generations don't understand — then this mini fridge from Frigidaire may be just what you need. It has a vintage-style design and a bright blue color, making it as aesthetically pleasing as it is practical. Additionally, it's fully insulated with a heavy-duty locking latch to keep all of the coolness contained. Worth noting is that this one is on the smaller side — it only fits nine cans — so you'll want to keep that in mind when you're planning what you'd like to use this fridge for. Buy the Frigidaire retro mini refrigerator from Home Depot for $44 or $34.99 on sale.
Whirlpool Black Mini Refrigerator
If you want a mini fridge with a bit more space, this 3⅓-cubic-foot option from Whirlpool is a good option. It has a simple design with a sleek black exterior. Inside, it has two shelves (which can be adjusted) and extra shelves on the door for more refrigerated items. Additionally, it has a reversible door and an adjustable thermostat. Overall, there is plenty of room in here for a nice selection of drinks, as well as any small snacks that need to be kept in the fridge, such as cheese sticks or yogurt cups. Buy the Whirlpool black mini fridge from Target for $148.99 regular price.
Cooluli Portable Mini Fridge
Here's another super compact option for small spaces: the Cooluli portable mini fridge. It has just one shelf inside, so there are two levels for you to store any refrigerated items — it's 10¼ inches deep, 10¾ inches tall, and 7¼ inches wide. There's also a built-in handle, so it's easy to carry around if need be. Finally, there are a few fun colors to choose from: pink, blue, white, black, and cow print. Buy the Cooluli portable mini fridge on Amazon — the price varies depending on the color, ranging from $44.73 to $89.99.
Igloo Single Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer
This mini fridge has a feature that may make you choose it over the rest: a small freezer compartment. Yes, this mini fridge from Igloo also has a mini freezer, which could come in handy — especially if you're keeping this fridge at work and want to store, say, a couple frozen meals for convenience. Of course, the freezer portion is quite small, so it's only meant for a couple of items. However, the fridge portion has plenty of space for a range of different items — you can even fit full bottles of juice, for example, and still have plenty of room for smaller drinks and other food items. This fridge also has an adjustable thermostat, with a range of 32 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes in either platinum or black, so you can choose the color that best fits your space. Buy the Igloo single door mini fridge with freezer from Home Depot — the black finish costs $129.99 while the platinum finish costs $134.99.
Frigidaire Gallery Mini Cooler Fridge
This Frigidaire option offers a modern, sleek look with an all-white, subtly shiny exterior. It's more on the compact side, with enough space for about nine cans of soda or sparkling water (or one of the many prebiotic soda brands, all of which we've ranked). This fridge is also advertised as suitable for beauty supplies that need refrigeration, as well as food or drinks, and it even has a mirror on the door for convenience. Even if you use this fridge for refreshments, the mirror may still come in handy if you're keeping it somewhere like your office. This fridge is also meant to be compact — it weighs only six pounds and has a carrying handle. Buy the Frigidaire Gallery mini cooler fridge from Walmart for $34.97.
Advwin Mini Fridge
If you're looking for a mini fridge in a bright color to fit a certain aesthetic, this option from Advwin is fantastic. There are three bright hues to choose from — purple, pink, or blue (as well as the more simplistic black or white). If you go with a color like purple, it will bring a pop of brightness to your space, making the concept of having a mini fridge even more exciting. Further, this fridge can act as a cooler or a warmer, thanks to the adjustable and advanced temperature control. With this in mind, you can keep a premade meal or even your coffee hot, if need be. It has a 22-liter capacity, is portable, and has a quiet operation. Buy the Advwin mini fridge from Wayfair — the price varies by color, ranging from $90.99 to $99.99.
Coca-Cola Portable Mini Fridge
If you plan to stock up on mostly Coke cans, this may be the option that calls out to you — it's a portable mini refrigerator shaped like a Coca-Cola can. For any Coke fanatic, there's just no better choice than this one. The fridge holds eight Coke cans — or, if you want to switch things up, any other type of soda — with an overall 5.4-liter capacity. The fridge even has a built-in carrying handle in the shape of a pull-tab — you know, the kind that you find on the top of any Coca-Cola can. And while you're enjoying a refreshing, cold Coke from the aptly themed fridge, you can read our guide on 25 things you didn't know about Coca-Cola. Buy the Coca-Cola portable mini fridge from Wayfair for $145.46 if it isn't on sale.
Sweetcrispy Mini Fridge with Freezer
Another simple, classic option in either black or silver, the Sweetcrispy mini fridge is 3.2 cubic feet and boasts quite a lot of space inside — it has two main shelves, a crisper drawer, and multiple door components, as well as a freezer compartment. In other words, you can pack plenty of soda cans, juice or milk cartons, produce, snacks, and whatever else you want to keep close by in your mini fridge. Buy the Sweetcrispy mini fridge with freezer from Amazon for $149.99.
Frigidaire Square Retro Mini Fridge
If you love the look of a retro-looking fridge, here's another vintage-inspired option to consider, also from Frigidaire. This one is square-shaped and 1.6 cubic feet — overall, it has a compact size, but there's still plenty of room for a good amount of refreshments and small snacks. One unique feature of this mini fridge is its built-in side bottle opener, making it super convenient to enjoy a nice, cold bottle of beer from wherever you keep it. Additionally, it has a small freezer compartment and comes with an ice tray, so you have easy access to making your drinks even colder. As a bonus, the retro fridge comes in a variety of fun, bright colors, including pink, coral, blue, and red. Buy the Frigidaire square retro mini fridge from Home Depot for $129.
Erivess Mini Fridge with Glass Door
For a larger option, there's the Erivess mini fridge available on Amazon, which is 3.1 cubic feet and can hold up to a whopping 110 regular-sized cans. The fridge has a glass door, so you can always see exactly what you have in stock. It also has a digital display on the front, so you can easily keep track of the temperature, which is adjustable. All the shelves are also adjustable, so you can customize them to best fit the drink selection you'd like to store. Buy the Erivess mini fridge from Amazon for $99.
Caynel Portable Mini Fridge
To finish off this list, we have one more super-compact, portable option from Caynel, also available to buy on Amazon. It has a 4-liter capacity and one adjustable shelf (which can be removed to make space for larger items). While it's quite compact, there's still plenty of room for a few drinks or snacks or even a Tupperware with your premade lunch. Finally, this fridge also has a warm setting as well as cold, so you're set no matter what you need to store. It comes in five color options: black, green, blue, pink, and white. Buy the Caynel portable mini fridge on Amazon — the price varies depending on the color, ranging from $49.99 to $54.99.