The Tell-Tale Signs It's Time To Replace Your Grill

The firebox is the square or round bottom of your grill. In a pellet or charcoal grill, this is where the charcoal sits and burns. In gas grills, this might be where you add smoking wood or it may solely be the area containing your ignitors. Regardless of the type of grill you have, the firebox is a crucial part that ensures the food is cooked evenly and safely.

After years of use, the firebox can become dirty or damaged. This may manifest as rust, cracks, holes, or grease build-up. Rust is dangerous because it represents weak areas in your grill's firebox. If it's just a little bit, you may be able to clean it up and get away with it, but if the rust is anything beyond minor and superficial, it warrants a grill replacement. The same goes with grease build-up — a little bit can be cleaned away, but a lot of stuck-on stuff means your grill should be retired. Of course, any holes, cracks, or other obvious and extensive damage to the grill firebox also warrants replacement.

When any of these issues are present, the most obvious thing you'll notice is that the grill stops working properly. But, more importantly, these problems are really dangerous and lead to an increased fire hazard, as well as an increased burn risk.