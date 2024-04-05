The Best Way To Keep Your Countertop Ice Maker Squeaky Clean

Countertop ice makers are compact appliances designed to produce ice quickly and conveniently. But like any food and beverage appliance, these handy machines should be regularly cleaned, not least because they can harbor illness-causing bacteria that can seep into your ice and contaminate your beverages.

Although they are easy to use, countertop ice machines have many nooks and crannies, so thorough cleaning around four times a year is important. Using the right cleaning tools is crucial for effectively removing dirt, debris, and bacteria that may have accumulated over time. Microfiber rags are adept at removing tiny bits of debris with their nanosized fibers, so are great tools for cleaning countertop ice machines. Coarse but not scratchy sponges with high scrubbing power can remove stubborn residue left behind from the microfiber towel. To get those tiny, hard-to-reach corners, a toothbrush can do the trick. However, you can't rely on fabrics alone to clean your countertop ice machine. Dish soap and warm water are a good bet as the detergent cuts through grease and grime. Similarly, vinegar is a natural disinfectant and odor eliminator and handy for this job — it's one of many vinegar hacks that you may wish you knew sooner.

To get cleaning, soak any removable parts of the ice machine in warm, soapy water for at least half an hour while cleaning the interior with a water-vinegar solution. Rotate between sponge, microfiber cloth, and toothbrush depending on the section you're cleaning and the stubbornness of the debris.