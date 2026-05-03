This George Foreman Grill Boasts 10,000 5-Star Reviews And Is Made For Small Kitchens
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shiny new kitchen appliances can lose their appeal after a couple of months, particularly if they're bulky and hard to clean. That said, if you're in the mood to invest in a gizmo that makes grilling easier in a small cooking space, consider the George Foreman two-serving mini grill and panini press. Boasting 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this mighty little guy has a small footprint that will make a big impact on your meal prep, guaranteeing that it will maintain its culinary charm over the years.
Priced at just under $30 on Amazon, the mini grill is perfect for compact kitchens that are short on counter space and is designed for preparing the greater part of a meal for 1-2 people, such as a couple of grilled chicken breasts. It has all the best features of a large George Foreman grill, such as the sloped surface, nonstick coating, and drip tray, but measures only 9.4 inches in depth and just under 6 inches in width. And its performance? The reviews speak for themselves.
"Single mom and this little guy feels like a game changer!" said one Amazon reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. "Quick, easy to use, easy clean up, cooked burgers inside and minimal smoke — nothing the normal stove exhaust couldn't handle and my whole house does NOT smell like burgers!! Very happy." Another reviewer complimented the way that grease runs down the channels and into the drip tray, wittily adding, "I wasn't prepared for the absolute warrior spirit contained within this 2-serving clamshell of destiny."
The George Foreman mini grill can cook burgers, bacon, and veggies
As the mini grill has a dual contact heating element, any protein that's sandwiched in the press cooks very quickly. You can use it to cook seasoned chicken breasts, homemade burgers, and minute steaks, as well as sliced vegetables and chipped potatoes. However, it's also useful for making grilled cheese, quesadillas, and even crisping up leftover pizza, so it's a workhorse of an appliance that has several practical uses. Moreover, the grill saves energy because you won't be turning on an entire oven or heating a skillet to cook a small meal. The non-stick plates also make it easy to cook salmon or tilapia (the beauty of a GF grill is that it eliminates the need to flip anything over, which ensures that delicate seafood stays intact). Better yet, the same feature makes it a breeze to clean a George Foreman grill. Simply wipe the plates down with a soapy sponge or cloth, and any stuck-on food should come away with little effort (the drip tray is dishwasher safe).
When not in use, the grill can stay on your worktop without encroaching on the rest of your counter, unlike larger models that have heftier dimensions. Alternatively, it can be placed inside a cupboard vertically to keep surfaces tidy or stored in another room due to its lightweight and portable design.