This George Foreman Grill Boasts 10,000 5-Star Reviews And Is Made For Small Kitchens

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Shiny new kitchen appliances can lose their appeal after a couple of months, particularly if they're bulky and hard to clean. That said, if you're in the mood to invest in a gizmo that makes grilling easier in a small cooking space, consider the George Foreman two-serving mini grill and panini press. Boasting 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this mighty little guy has a small footprint that will make a big impact on your meal prep, guaranteeing that it will maintain its culinary charm over the years.

Priced at just under $30 on Amazon, the mini grill is perfect for compact kitchens that are short on counter space and is designed for preparing the greater part of a meal for 1-2 people, such as a couple of grilled chicken breasts. It has all the best features of a large George Foreman grill, such as the sloped surface, nonstick coating, and drip tray, but measures only 9.4 inches in depth and just under 6 inches in width. And its performance? The reviews speak for themselves.

"Single mom and this little guy feels like a game changer!" said one Amazon reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. "Quick, easy to use, easy clean up, cooked burgers inside and minimal smoke — nothing the normal stove exhaust couldn't handle and my whole house does NOT smell like burgers!! Very happy." Another reviewer complimented the way that grease runs down the channels and into the drip tray, wittily adding, "I wasn't prepared for the absolute warrior spirit contained within this 2-serving clamshell of destiny."