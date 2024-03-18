How Much Juice Is Usually In One Lemon?

One of the easiest ways to brighten up the flavor of a recipe is to add a little bit of lemon juice. This is why you'll see it pop up on ingredient lists for dishes like brothy soups and creamy pastas. While you can buy pre-squeezed, shelf-stable lemon juice at the grocery store, unless you have a reason to use a cup or more of the sour stuff it just doesn't make sense to keep it around when you can simply squeeze a lemon or two to get fresher, tastier juice. It's also easy to figure out how many lemons you need because one lemon contains around two to three tablespoons of juice depending on the size of the lemon and the thickness of the rind.

Most recipes that call for lemon juice (apart from actual juice recipes or to use for cleaning) tend to call for tablespoons or teaspoons because a little lemon goes a long way. So when you're in the grocery store shopping for ingredients, all you have to do is grab one lemon for every two tablespoons of juice required or think of each half of a lemon as one tablespoon. The real trick is to juice a lemon properly so that you get every last drop.