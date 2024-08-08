14 Ways To Upgrade Your Ice Cream Sundae
If we had to name the perfect dessert, we'd likely pick the ice cream sundae. The ice cream sundae may have gotten its peculiar name from the day it was invented, but frankly, we'd be happy to spoon down its combo of ice cream, sauce, and toppings at any point in the week. One of our favorite things about them is how versatile they are, with the ice cream serving as a blank canvas for a myriad of add-ons that take it to the next level. But, there are some upgrades out there you've likely never thought of that can turn this dessert into something mind-blowing.
You can upgrade virtually any part of your ice cream sundae, amping up your sauces, toppings, ice cream, and even the bowl itself with some ingenious swaps. Certain additions can create exciting textural contrasts, delivering crunch or chewiness that offsets the smooth ice cream. Throwing in some unexpected flavors by adding boozy or funky elements can expand its flavor profile, and prevent the sundae from being too sweet. Even the very way you build your ice cream sundae can be expanded to maximize your eating experience. Keen to make your sundae even more perfect? We've got some nifty improvements up our sleeve.
1. Throw on some candied bacon
We're big advocates for experimenting with unusual dessert toppings — and when it comes to ice cream sundaes, few experiments pay off like including candied bacon. Candied bacon adds an unexpected, but effective savory element to ice cream sundaes that cuts through their sugariness and creates dynamic flavor dimensions. The saltiness also helps to make your sundae taste even sweeter, and will also boost any sour elements you have in your dish, making the overall effect even more intense.
Making candied bacon couldn't be simpler, either: Just coat your slices of bacon with brown sugar and bake them on a low heat until browned and crisp. Once cooked and cooled, you can then chop it up into little pieces and sprinkle it onto the sundae as a topping. For a pop of visual flair (and to flag that there's bacon in the dish), save a few slices and slot them into the side of the sundae in place of a wafer. Importantly, though, you don't want to add too much candied bacon here. While the candied element may balance the ingredient out, including too much will introduce too much salt, potentially suppressing the primary flavor you want to produce here: sweetness.
2. Add a warm element for contrast
This is a statement that will shock absolutely no one, but we're gonna say it anyway: Ice cream sundaes are cold. Given that they're built around ice cream, the chilliest of desserts, eating them requires a strong tolerance for frigid temperatures (and a fair amount of patience, to prevent brain freeze). Adding a warm element, however, can not only balance out their coldness, but introduce exciting temperature opposition that creates variety, an interesting contrast in mouthfeel, and helps draw out the sundae's flavors.
Adding warmth to an ice cream sundae also helps to make the whole thing easier to wolf down, as you're not having to wait for it to come up to temperature. It's easy to do, too. Pouring on a hot fudge or butterscotch sauce might be the simplest way to do it, but you can also scatter on warm toasted nuts or slices of just-caramelized banana as toppings. Alternatively, microwave some frozen blueberries and spoon them on top. Just be careful with how much warmth you add to your sundae. The idea is to add pops of heat throughout, and not add so much that it melts the entire dessert.
3. Use gelato instead of regular ice cream
Ice cream makes up the vast majority of an ice cream sundae, and so it's probably no surprise that if you want your dessert to be the best it can be, you should get the best ice cream you can. For the most delicious results, we'd recommend going for gelato, which is denser than regular ice cream, as less air is added to it during its churning process. This density can make it taste slightly richer than ice cream, which has a lightness to it thanks to its higher air volume.
The lower quantity of air in gelato also means that it doesn't lose as much volume when it melts. Anyone who's ever taken their time over an ice cream sundae will know how disappointing it is when it begins to shrink into a small puddle at the bottom of a glass — but with gelato, your sundae will remain full and voluminous, even as it warms up. Gelato also typically has a lower sugar content than ice cream, which prevents the dessert from being too cloying and sweet, especially when you're adding syrups and sugary toppings to it. When using gelato in an ice cream sundae, just make sure to warm it up a bit before serving. This will help you get smooth scoops, and not have to chip away at a solid, frozen block.
4. Don't be afraid to include a little alcohol
While most of us add alcohol to hot food without a second thought, we tend to be a bit more skittish about including it in cold food. After all, pouring it directly into an ice cream sundae will increase its alcohol content in a way that you probably don't want (especially if you're serving it to kids), and introduce harsh, acrid notes to the dish. When added correctly, though, alcohol can improve your ice cream sundae's individual flavors by releasing flavor molecules throughout the dessert. It can also intensify its aromatic qualities, and introduce an acidic note that balances the sweetness and dairy flavors.
As with hot food, though, you'll want to cook that alcohol off before you add it. Therefore, we'd always recommend adding alcohol to one of your pre-cooked toppings. Baking peaches with bourbon gives them a smoky flavor and imbues them with alcohol's intensifying properties while also getting rid of the alcoholic content -– and you can then spoon the peaches right onto your sundae. You can also throw rum or bourbon into a hot fudge sauce as it's cooking to give it an extra kick.
5. Sprinkle on some sea salt
If you want a way to make your sundae taste even better that requires virtually zero effort, reach for a bowl of salt. Sprinkling sea salt onto your sundae gives it an immediate hit of saltiness, which works in opposition to the sweet dessert. This opposition helps to balance the sweetness with a flavor contrast, preventing the sundae from putting your teeth on edge and giving it more depth. Somewhat unexpectedly, it also helps to highlight its sweetness.
For the best results, we'd recommend using flaky sea salt. While it's a little more expensive than regular table salt, it has a cleaner, milder flavor, and a softness that prevents your sundae from becoming too gritty. While you can use regular table salt, some brands can have a harsher flavor than you might think, and even a few grains too many will make your sundae taste metallic and briny. If you want to lean into seasoning your ice cream sundae, you can even throw in a little black pepper, too! Combining salt and pepper in a vanilla sundae gives it a saltiness and spiciness that plays surprisingly well with sweet flavors, with the pepper providing an oh-so-gentle heat that creates warmth and intrigue.
6. Make yourself an edible bowl
Finishing an ice cream sundae is disappointing at the best of times (well, disappointing for us, anyway — eating ice cream's one of our favorite things to do, y'all). One way to prolong the experience is to make the very vessel you put it in part of the eating experience. Making an edible bowl gives you an entirely new flavor and texture source for your ice cream sundae. Crucially, using an edible bowl also means you won't need to find space in your dishwasher for those towering sundae glasses.
Making an edible bowl is easier than you probably think, too. Turning a homemade waffle cone into a waffle bowl simply requires you to pop your cooked waffle into a bowl instead of rolling it into a cone shape. Simply press it down into the bowl to make a container and allow it to cool and harden. Alternatively, whip up some effortless chocolate bowls with a balloon hack. All you need to do is blow up some balloons and dip them halfway into melted chocolate. Allow the chocolate shell to harden before peeling it off and scooping your ice cream into it.
7. Top your sundae with potato chips
Topping foods with potato chips is nothing new, but putting them on an ice cream sundae will blow your mind and your tastebuds. Potato chips amp up the sweetness of a sundae even further by adding a salty element that plays off the ice cream's sugary notes. As well as this, they provide a full-flavored crunch, and various sized pieces give each bite a dynamic mouthfeel.
For a little bit of visual dynamism, you can also tuck a few potato chips into the top of your sundae, using them instead of cherries or a wafer. As a bonus, you can then use them to scoop up dollops of ice cream — win, win. While you can technically use any flavor you want, it's best to keep things simple with a classic salted potato chip. Other styles may introduce some clashing taste notes into your sundae that just won't go. In terms of thickness, though, the choice is yours. Use thinner chips to introduce delicate crispiness to your sundae, or go for a thicker, ridge-cut chip for maximum crunch.
8. Whip up a quick homemade sundae sauce
Sundae sauces aren't exactly difficult to find in-store, but let's face it, they can be pretty boring. Not only do they tend to replace nuanced flavor with sugary sweetness, but they also run the risk of flattening the flavor of your sundae. Plus, when making your own sundae sauce is as easy as it is (and, if you have the ingredients around, likely cheaper than buying it), there's no need to buy the commercially-made stuff –- especially when the homemade version tastes so darn good.
If you're new to sauce making, we'd recommend beginning with a classic hot fudge sauce. All you need to do is combine your ingredients in a saucepan, bubble them together and add a few final additions for a flourish of flavor, and then you're good to go. To prevent the sauce from melting your ice cream entirely, allow it to sit for a few minutes before you ladle it onto the sundae. If you're not ready to use it all yet, don't worry: Hot fudge sauce will keep in the refrigerator for up to three weeks, and you can quickly and easily reheat it in the microwave or on the stove before using it.
9. Throw in some brownie bits
We all know that baked goods and ice cream are a match made in heaven (you just have to point towards the success of ice cream sandwiches and cookie dough ice cream to see that). This holy pairing is just as good in a sundae, too. By using brownie bits in your sundae, you give your dessert an all-important chewiness, which somewhat bridges the gap between the smoothness of the ice cream and the crunchiness of your sprinkles or chopped nuts.
Putting these chocolatey bits in your ice cream sundae is also an awesome way to use up any leftover brownies you have lying around. It doesn't even matter if they're slightly stale, either — the moisture from the ice cream will help soften them slightly, and their staleness will help them keep their shape. Having said this, you can also bake your own using a secret ingredient for extra fudgy goodness: sour cream. This addition will give your brownies a seriously chewy texture and the added benefit of a slightly sour edge, which contrasts the sweetness of your ice cream and toppings.
10. Top your sundae with dried fruit
Want to add a touch of nutrition to your sundae while also keeping it sweet and delicious? Dried fruit is the way to go. Dried fruit and ice cream is a surprisingly effective combination, with the latter adding some all-important moisture that helps with the chew of the fruit.
You can use pretty much any type of dried fruit you like here, too. If you're making your sundae with a vanilla ice cream base, different varieties of dried fruit can introduce new flavor elements into the mix. You can also match your dried fruit to your style of ice cream: Try topping a rum-raisin sundae with fresh raisins for a squidgy, malty, sweet boost. You don't need to run to the store for this addition either, as you can dry your own fruit at home without a dehydrator by slicing it up and popping it in your oven on a low heat. Once its moisture has evaporated, it'll be dense, chewy, and full of concentrated sugar.
11. Add some warmth with glazed, spiced nuts
Chopped nuts are a classic addition to ice cream sundaes — but why stop at just using standard nuts? While they're easy to buy and prepare, chopped raw nuts just don't add as much flavor as you think they will. Instead, we'd recommend using glazed, spiced nuts. By coating your nuts in a combination of warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, and a sugary coating, you give them so much more bang for their buck. The gentle heat of the spices adds a complexity to the sundae, while its glaze delivers a syrupy sweetness that pairs well with sauces.
Making your own sweet and spicy nuts can also help you avoid having to source them in a store, and also allows you to control the spices you put in them. Not a big fan of nutmeg? Leave it out, and opt for a little mace instead. Fancy a touch of perfumed warmth? Add in cardamom or cloves. Don't like pecans (okay, kinda weird that you wouldn't, but we guess you guys are out there)? Skip them, and use cashews or peanuts instead. All you need are a few ingredients, some time, and the desire to make a delicious topping.
12. Introduce some tang with goat's cheese ice cream
While it's tempting to assume that your toppings add the flavor to your ice cream sundae, you shouldn't forget about your ice cream itself. The base of your sundae gives you a perfect opportunity to introduce flavors that make the dessert so much more exciting — and goat's cheese ice cream is the perfect way to do it. Goat's cheese ice cream might sound unpleasant, but it's anything but. The cheese gives the ice cream a compelling funkiness that cuts through the sugariness of the dessert and adds serious complexity. The cheese also has an inherent sweetness that pairs well with your toppings.
Goat cheese ice cream can be, somewhat understandably, difficult to find: It's a fairly niche product, after all. So, if you can't pick it up in-store, you can make your own! This goat cheese ice cream is surprisingly easy to make (although it will take a little time to set), and takes little more than cheese, egg yolks, sugar, and goat's milk. If you want to spruce it up even more, you can even add some edible flowers to elevate your ice cream.
13. Think about your layers
There's more to an ice cream sundae than just throwing your ingredients into a bowl and hoping for the best. The layers determine the order that you encounter your individual elements, and therefore the order that they hit your mouth. This order can have a surprisingly large impact on the enjoyment of your sundae. If, for example, you have a thick layer of chopped nuts sandwiched by two scoops of ice cream, you'll likely get a few spoonfuls that are predominantly chewy and dry.
So, make sure your sundae is layered properly. Begin with a scoop of ice cream, and then pour some sauce over it to moisten and add flavor. Add your whipped cream, and follow that with any dry toppings, like sprinkles or chopped nuts. You should then repeat this layering order until your vessel is full. It's a bit like building a lasagna, but, y'know, with delicious ice cream instead. Once you've reached the top of your bowl or glass, finish things off with a final squirt of whipped cream, a dusting of your dry toppings, and the all-important cherry.
14. Crumble on some meringue
Meringue is the perfect addition to an ice cream sundae, and yet, so few people add it in. Well, that ends here. When you add meringue to an ice cream sundae, you introduce the perfect combination of crispiness and chewiness. When this is mixed through the sundae, it fills your dessert with exciting textural variety, giving each mouthful pops of contrast. Its sugary, lightly creamy flavor also goes well with basically any other flavor, and is particularly well-suited to sundaes that incorporate sharpness or sourness, through the use of lemon zest or summer berries.
Store-bought meringues are perfectly fine to use in ice cream sundaes. They're reliable, tasty, and pretty inexpensive, making them the perfect easy addition. If your store's in-house bakery doesn't have any, though, never fear: You can make the perfect meringue at home. Just pay attention to your bowl, as any leftover residue or grease from dishes you've previously made can ruin your meringue surprisingly quickly.