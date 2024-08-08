14 Ways To Upgrade Your Ice Cream Sundae

If we had to name the perfect dessert, we'd likely pick the ice cream sundae. The ice cream sundae may have gotten its peculiar name from the day it was invented, but frankly, we'd be happy to spoon down its combo of ice cream, sauce, and toppings at any point in the week. One of our favorite things about them is how versatile they are, with the ice cream serving as a blank canvas for a myriad of add-ons that take it to the next level. But, there are some upgrades out there you've likely never thought of that can turn this dessert into something mind-blowing.

You can upgrade virtually any part of your ice cream sundae, amping up your sauces, toppings, ice cream, and even the bowl itself with some ingenious swaps. Certain additions can create exciting textural contrasts, delivering crunch or chewiness that offsets the smooth ice cream. Throwing in some unexpected flavors by adding boozy or funky elements can expand its flavor profile, and prevent the sundae from being too sweet. Even the very way you build your ice cream sundae can be expanded to maximize your eating experience. Keen to make your sundae even more perfect? We've got some nifty improvements up our sleeve.