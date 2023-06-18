13 Celebrity Chef-Approved Summer Cocktail Tips

When it comes to making summertime cocktails, Alex Guarnaschelli understands the importance of keeping things light. During those hotter months, the celebrity chef is all about using ingredients that won't feel overwhelming when imbibed under the sun. After all, her drink of choice is the classic greyhound cocktail — a mouthwatering combination of light vodka, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, and bitter grapefruit juice. In this delightful mixture, the acidity of the citrus mingles with the alcoholic overtones of the vodka to create a drink that is tangy and refreshing.

Interestingly, however, Guarnaschelli has a unique tip to help enhance these light summertime flavors. As she revealed in a guest appearance on Fox Business (via YouTube), the "Iron Chef" winner likes to salt the rim of her cocktail glass. In her view, this is the best way to add a bit of contrast to the cocktail's composition, without adding any unusual ingredients, like "bacon and sausages and jalapeño peppers and stuff like that."

To add this essential ingredient in a way that emphasizes a cocktail's flavors, Guarnaschelli first pours her cocktail into a wide-open bowl. The chef then proceeds to dunk the sides of her cocktail glass into the drink itself, before then rolling it in a plate of salt. She explained, "I mean, no better thing to reinforce the same flavor. You could also use a little bit of grapefruit or lemon zest right in there."