Your Pizza Oven Can Cook More Foods Than You Think

One reason why restaurant pizza often tastes better than homemade is because it's baked in a pizza oven rather than a regular kitchen oven. The best way to achieve that same delicious flavor and texture is to build your own. However, is the expense of building a pizza oven worth it? Yes, because you'll be able to use it like your kitchen oven. It's a type of oven, after all.

Just like you can use your regular oven to roast meats, fish, and vegetables, you can do the same in a pizza oven. Doing so has the bonus of imparting a smoky flavor similar to what you taste in grilled foods. If you use a wood-fired pizza oven, you can play around with various woods to infuse different flavors. Even portable versions like the Gozney Roccbox Outdoor Pizza Oven or the Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven can work like kitchen ovens as long as there's enough space inside to cook what you want. For instance, the oven opening will be too narrow to roast a rack of lamb, but you should be able to fit a low-profile pan and cook a spatchcocked chicken in record time.

What's more impressive, perhaps, is that you can use a pizza oven to bake breads and desserts, too. Ciabatta, brioche, sourdough, garlic bread, and banana bread are just a few examples. When it comes to desserts, you want to choose ones that will benefit from the smoky flavor, such as cheesecakes, fruit crisps, and brownies.