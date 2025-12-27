9 Clever Kitchen Gadgets Less Than $20 On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a plethora of kitchen gadgets out there that you wouldn't have thought to buy — but, once you do, you'll wonder how you ever managed in the kitchen without them. That's how you'll feel about every item in this article, which includes items that offer clever solutions to potentially overlooked problems. We've compiled this list so that you know which ones are worth buying without having to do all of the work of researching them.
Each item is available on Amazon, and the best part is that they're all under 20 bucks. So, if you're skeptical about any of these, you can rest easy knowing that you're not spending a ton of money on something that you might not use. But, trust us, you will get use out of it and think that your 20 dollars was well spent.
If you've ever spent way too long struggling to get a jar open, we've got an item for you on this list. If you've ever had a hard time separating the egg white from the yolk, we've got you covered. This list has items to help with those (more common than you think) problems, along with many more.
Ototo Jar Scraper Spatula
Here's a situation you're likely familiar with: not being able to scrape out the last bits of jam or peanut butter in the jar. Yes, there are clever ways to get around this problem – like using the last bits of jam to make a salad dressing – but sometimes we simply want to be able to use the last of the jam on our toast. In this case, what you need is the jar scraper spatula from Ototo. The tool is designed for this specific purpose, guaranteeing that no food will go to waste. Plus, there are two adorable designs to choose from: the Mary Cat or the Splatypus.
Buy the Ototo Jar Scraper Spatula on Amazon — the Splatypus and the Mary Cat cost $19.95.
Silicone Clip-on Strainer
Straining pasta (or any other food that needs washing) will get a whole lot easier if you buy this silicone clip-on strainer. Usually, to strain pasta, you either have to transfer it into another dish or, if you don't have a strainer at all, try to dump out the water without letting the pasta escape. But with this handy gadget, all you have to do is clip it onto whichever pan you're using — it has a universal design to fit many different pots and pans — and effortlessly drain out the water. It's also dishwasher safe, which is a major plus, and it comes in a wide variety of colors.
Buy the AUOON silicone clip-on strainer on Amazon for $9.99.
Otstar Jar Opener
Martha Stewart has a surprisingly simple trick for opening stuck jars involving a rubber band, but this tool makes it arguably even easier to open up any jar. This clever item is able to open up cans of different sizes. There are four circular openings, all of which expand, making for eight total fits. So, you will get plenty of use out of this gadget. It also has a hook at the end, which can be used to open jars or pull tabs, such as on top of soda cans.
Buy the Otstar jar opener on Amazon for $9.99.
Herb Scissors
When it comes to cooking, there are times when you'll want to use fresh herbs over dried ones. When this happens, these herb scissors are really going to come in handy. These scissors have five sharp blades, are made of stainless steel, and have a comfortable handle. With these, you'll be able to easily cut up herbs, so you don't have to go through the messy hassle of trying to dice them up with a knife. The tool comes in two colors: green or black.
Buy the herb scissors on Amazon for $14.99.
Egg Separator
Sometimes, recipes call for you to separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. If you've never done this before, then it can be a bit of a daunting task. That's where this adorable egg separator gadget comes in. Here's how you use the tool: Crack the egg into the top, then pour the egg whites out of the beak (which leaves the yolk left in the cup). It comes in either pink or yellow and is designed to look like a cute egg with eyes and a chicken beak.
Buy the LuoCoCo egg separator on Amazon for $10.99.
Spoon Rest for Multiple Utensils
When cooking, you need a place to rest your cooking utensil that isn't the counter (which may be dirty and not a place you want to put the stirrer you're using to make your dinner). For this reason, there are plenty of utensil holders and rests that you can buy, but this one is unique. While most of those spoon rests are designed for just one utensil, this one is designed for multiple. This silicone mat has four slots, so there's a place to put all of the utensils you might be using at one time. It also comes in a multitude of colors, such as black, red, and periwinkle.
Buy the Zulay spoon rest for multiple utensils on Amazon for $9.99.
Reusable Fruit and Veggie Savers
With these reusable fruit and veggie savers, you can stop using plastic wrap or zip-top bags to save any cut-open fruit or vegetables. Instead, these containers, which are made from silicone film and plastic, are airtight to preserve freshness. While you can use these containers for any produce that fits, this pack of four comes with savers that are designed to fit certain items. For example, there's a green, avocado-shaped saver and a small, yellow lemon-shaped one. Or, you can choose to buy a pack that are all round and uniform.
Buy the pack of reusable Winb fruit and veggie savers on Amazon for $12.99 or $13.99 (depending on the pack you choose).
Grater with Storage Container
There are plenty of graters out there to choose from, but this one is unique because it comes with a built-in storage container to catch the food after it's been shredded. There are three sizes of blades (coarse, medium, and fine) that you can switch between. You simply attach which one you want to use to the storage container. There's also a handle on the back to make it even easier for you to use. Additionally, this purchase comes with two other kitchen tools: a garlic crusher and a vegetable peeler.
Buy the grater (complete with the peeler and crusher) on Amazon for $16.95.
Ototo Toaster Tongs
You may find yourself burning your fingers to pry hot food out of the toaster. With this tool, there's no need for that. These handy toaster tongs from Ototo solve that problem entirely. They come in three adorable designs: Bernie the bunny rabbit or Jerry the giraffe. Plus, you can use them as you would any other set of tongs for cooking.
Buy the Ototo toaster tongs on Amazon for $19.95.