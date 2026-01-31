14 Restaurant Chains With Iconic Appetizer Platters

When you go out for a meal, it's only natural to want your order to be worthwhile. What's unfortunate, though, is that some appetizers at America's favorite chain restaurants aren't worth the price. In our ranking of Texas Roadhouse appetizers, for instance, our reviewer found the fried pickles too soggy and unbalanced to be worth ordering. One way to avoid spending money on an appetizer that just doesn't meet expectations is to stick to restaurant chains with starter platters that are well-received by customers.

From Chili's, Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Texas Roadhouse to Dave & Buster's, The Cheesecake Factory, Joe's Crab Shack, and even Denny's, Daily Meal has discovered more than a dozen iconic appetizer platters that diners love far and wide. These platters allow groups to enjoy more than one starter, while some include so much food that they can be standalone meals if you want some flavor variety (or simply don't want to share). And if you need party planning to be a breeze, like for a big Super Bowl or Friendsgiving bash, a few of these chains offer even larger catering platters of appetizers to please your guests. Bear in mind, though, that restaurant menus can change and vary by location, so not all of the platters mentioned in this list may be available near you.