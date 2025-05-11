Every Texas Roadhouse Appetizer, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse with a Western theme that even features rolling ride-on bulls and giant yells of "yee-haw" when the waitstaff are informed it's someone's birthday. But it's not just the fun Western atmosphere that draws people in, it's the mouthwatering food. Previously, we ranked Texas Roadhouse's steaks – so you already know which one is your best choice in that category. But, you might want something to hold you over while you await your delicious, hearty steak meal. An appetizer (or two) is perfect for this — especially on busy nights where you may need to wait a little longer for your meal. But which Texas Roadhouse appetizer should you choose?

Thankfully, you don't have to discover that answer through trial and error, because I got the opportunity to try every Texas Roadhouse appetizer and then rank them based on taste and price versus quality. This was incredibly exciting for me, considering some of the appetizers are among the best-ranked dishes at the chain. And I'm uniquely suited to this task, thanks to more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and decades of consumerism at not only Texas Roadhouse, but also its competitors. Ready to discover the best-ranked appetizers at America's top casual dining chain? Let's get into it.