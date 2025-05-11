Every Texas Roadhouse Appetizer, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse with a Western theme that even features rolling ride-on bulls and giant yells of "yee-haw" when the waitstaff are informed it's someone's birthday. But it's not just the fun Western atmosphere that draws people in, it's the mouthwatering food. Previously, we ranked Texas Roadhouse's steaks – so you already know which one is your best choice in that category. But, you might want something to hold you over while you await your delicious, hearty steak meal. An appetizer (or two) is perfect for this — especially on busy nights where you may need to wait a little longer for your meal. But which Texas Roadhouse appetizer should you choose?
Thankfully, you don't have to discover that answer through trial and error, because I got the opportunity to try every Texas Roadhouse appetizer and then rank them based on taste and price versus quality. This was incredibly exciting for me, considering some of the appetizers are among the best-ranked dishes at the chain. And I'm uniquely suited to this task, thanks to more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and decades of consumerism at not only Texas Roadhouse, but also its competitors. Ready to discover the best-ranked appetizers at America's top casual dining chain? Let's get into it.
10. Fried Pickles
The Fried Pickles consist of a basket of thinly sliced pickles coated in batter, which are then deep-fried until golden brown. You can choose between the ranch or Cajun dipping sauces — I opted for the latter, which is a creamy sauce with a big kick from a combination of horseradish and cayenne pepper. For $7.99, you get a shareable portion size that I personally think is generous for the price.
The pickles come golden brown, like they're supposed to, but they're also off-puttingly soggy on the bottom side and a bit floppy, which I found strange. Since I'm such an avid pickle lover (to the point I even drink pickleback shots), I wanted to love this appetizer. Unfortunately, I just couldn't. The pickles don't offer me much of that zesty zing I look for, and the coating doesn't match the flavor profile, so the dish feels unbalanced. The Cajun dipping sauce is fantastic, however, and the fried pickles are edible if drenched in it. I wouldn't buy this again, and I can't recommend it.
9. Rattlesnake Bites
Don't be fooled by the name — these don't actually contain any rattlesnake. Rattlesnake Bites are small balls that look like hush puppies featuring diced jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese. And, if you don't know what they are, Daily Meal has an ultimate guide to hush puppies that perfectly explains it for you! For $8.49, I thought the serving size was really small and, despite the fact that the website shows much more, we only got five little bites. The price versus quantity is one of the reasons these ranked so low, but it's not the only one.
Despite the fact that they're filled with jalapeños and cheese, these Rattlesnake Bites taste very plain, and the seasoning profile is lacking a bit, too. It just tastes like spicy batter, and without the distinct flavor of the peppers — just pure spice, which is something I don't enjoy in the slightest. The one positive note is that these did come out nice and crispy with a soft, grainy interior, so they were cooked to perfection. Regardless, I wouldn't buy these again, and I can't recommend them.
8. Tater Skins
The Tater Skins are slices of crispy-fried potato topped with cheddar cheese and bacon bits, served with sour cream as a dipping sauce on the side. For $9.49, you receive eight tater skins, which I think is a moderate portion size at a medium price level. However, I do think the sour cream side isn't quite enough for all eight skins, so I'd recommend asking for an extra one if you choose this as your appetizer.
These potato skins aren't fantastic, but they aren't terrible, either. The potatoes themselves were largely unflavored, and I think some seasoning would be beneficial here. The cheese was a little burnt, and the bacon bits were a little too crispy, which may work well for some people, but was overdone for me. Despite these complaints, I'd likely eat one of these again if someone offered it to me. But, I wouldn't purchase them again on my own, and don't recommend them, because I believe other options on this ranking are much more deserving of your hard-earned money.
7. Texas Red Chili
The Texas Red Chili is served topped with cheddar cheese and diced red onion. There are two serving sizes available, depending on how hungry you are — a cup offers about 8 to 10 ounces for $3.99, and a bowl has around 18 to 20 ounces for $4.99. Neither option comes with beans at my local venue, which is something to be aware of if you prefer denser, heartier chili versions. This is the part of the ranking where we begin getting into the good foods — so, definitely take notes from here on out.
A hearty, inviting smell with subtle spicy notes and rich tomato emanates from the cup, which starts things off on the right foot. The chili features a much thinner base than I've had previously, but that was honestly refreshing when paired with the cheese and onion. There is a little kick to it that's perfectly balanced so as to not overpower the dish with burning. I would definitely order this again and recommend it to people who enjoy spicy foods or chili.
6. Boneless Buffalo Wings
These boneless buffalo wings feature chunks of breaded white meat chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce. And, if you're wondering what the difference is between chicken nuggets and boneless wings, it's primarily the way they're produced. That being said, you can choose from a mild or hot buffalo sauce and pick either ranch or blue cheese for dipping. I chose the mild sauce and the blue cheese for this taste test, which cost $11.49.
The wings I receive don't closely resemble what I saw on the menu, which is a bit of a let-down. However, they are crispy and well-cooked, with adequate saucing, so I'm willing to look past that. The taste is flavorful, with a buttery heat featuring that classic tang distinguishing buffalo sauce from standard hot sauce. There are a few overcooked, too-crispy pieces, but overall, I'm satisfied. I'd purchase these again, although I prefer other appetizers more, and recommend them to anyone who enjoys buffalo wings.
5. Cheese Fries
The cheese fries from Texas Roadhouse feature French fries that have been covered in melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits. You get a decent portion size for $10.99, and if you want, there's an option to add chili for an extra 99 cents. I didn't do that for this taste test, but imagine it would be quite delicious.
The dish looks like a hot mess, which may be an issue with other dishes, but is exactly what I like to see in my cheese fries, so we're off to a good start. The fries themselves are crispy and golden brown, offering a nice crunch followed by a soft, warm inside. There's a generous helping of cheese and bacon, offering a creamy, rich umami flavor profile to the starchy potatoes. Truthfully, it was hard to choose between these and the Killer Ribs when making this ranking because both were so fantastic and the dishes essentially "tied." I definitely recommend the cheese fries and will be purchasing again — when I do, I plan to try the chili on top.
4. Killer Ribs
The Killer Ribs are pork ribs smothered in Texas Roadhouse's special barbecue sauce — and I'm not exaggerating when I say they deserve their name because, well, they're killer. That being said, you get a small section of ribs with some steak fries for $12.99, and I personally think they're well worth the cost — especially when you consider how expensive similar items can be at other restaurants (and those don't always come with fries, either).
My first look at these ribs gave me high hopes for the rest of the taste test. The barbecue sauce coats the entirety of the ribs and beautiful grill marks with light, flaky bits of char cover the top and sides. It's perfectly perched on a bed of crispy golden fries, and honestly, this was a simple yet fantastic food presentation.
My first bite offered a traditional savory barbecue taste with light notes of sweetness and spice throughout. The smell was a classic, mouth-watering grilled barbecue, and I believe these deserve a high spot on the ultimate ranking of restaurant chain ribs. I will definitely be purchasing again and highly recommend you give this a shot while you wait for your next meal.
3. Grilled Shrimp Appetizer
The Grilled Shrimp Appetizer features two seasoned shrimp kabobs served over toasted bread with a side of lemon pepper butter and a lemon wedge. You get a total of six shrimp and two pieces of toast for $7.99, which I think is a great deal considering how expensive shellfish can be at other restaurants.
My first view is promising — the bread has crispy golden edges with a deep yellow buttery center, while the shrimp lying atop them have a deep reddish color from cooking and seasoning. The shrimp are also a good size, and so it takes two bites to eat a whole shrimp, further supporting my positive opinion of the serving size. Those bites offer me a mild, briny taste with heavy notes of lemon and garlic.
The shrimp is amazing, so I was hopeful the bread was, too. Unfortunately, I don't think this is the best pairing. The bread is a little sweet, which doesn't work with the shrimp, in my opinion. However, it is cooked perfectly with a crispy outside and soft, fluffy inside — and since the sweet bread pairing could be a matter of personal preference, I won't take away from the appetizer's ranking for it. Even with that minor issue, I would definitely order this again. I recommend trying this if you enjoy shrimp or are looking for a light, delicate appetizer that won't ruin your appetite pre-meal.
2. Twisted Mozzarella
The Twisted Mozzarella dish consists of mozzarella cheese twists that are dipped in batter and deep fried, then served alongside a side of marinara sauce. Truthfully, they're the same thing as mozzarella sticks, except they're in a more eye-catching, fun shape. You get seven to eight twists for $7.99 — which I think is a little overpriced. However, these were very good, and quality food often costs extra.
Each twist has a coating that's a little thinner than the stick versions of this I've had, creating a nice light crisp to contrast the stringy, gooey cheese inside. The coating is well-seasoned with what I think is Italian seasoning based on taste alone, but I could be wrong. The accompanying marinara sauce is thick, with a rich tomato taste and seasonings that feel perfectly matched to their cheesy companion. Despite feeling they're a little overpriced, I would definitely purchase these again. If you enjoy mozzarella sticks or are a big cheese enthusiast, you'll really enjoy these.
1. Cactus Blossom
The Cactus Blossom is my most recommended appetizer, featuring a golden-fried onion sliced to be pulled apart, served with a side of mildly spicy Cajun dipping sauce. At $8.99, I think the serving size is fantastic, and if you're familiar with how they make the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion, this is basically the same thing. The Cactus Blossom isn't only the best overall appetizer, but also the best for sharing with the rest of your table.
Aesthetically, this fried onion is golden brown with a deep red tint that comes from the Cajun-style seasoning. The seasoning (which you can buy online at Amazon) shines through during my first few bites, featuring hints of horseradish, cayenne, and garlic against a mildly salty profile — this pairs perfectly with the tangy, mildly sweet onion inside. Texturally, there's a perfect balance between crispy coating and soft onion, which is enhanced with a creaminess by the dipping sauce. I will be purchasing this again, without a doubt — once you try it for yourself, you'll understand why it was ranked as our top Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
Want more steakhouse content to help you on your dining out journeys? Check out our ranking of five Outback Steakhouse steaks. Or, are you an avid Texas Roadhouse fan and want to learn more about this chain? Learn more about their hand-cut steaks and how they set themselves apart. No matter what kind of food content you're looking for, we've got you covered!
How I chose the best Texas Roadhouse appetizers
Texas Roadhouse appetizers included in this list encompass all current offerings on the menu at my local restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey. Offerings may vary slightly from one location to the next, so not all of these options may be available at your chosen location. Each appetizer was ranked on appearance, taste, and the price versus quality I received.
To make my determinations, I relied on more than 15 years of experience in the food industry. During this time, I worked at every station (and in numerous similar restaurants), creating countless appetizers. I also leaned into my experience as a consumer at Texas Roadhouse and several of its competitors. Although personal preference undoubtedly played into these rankings, I attempted to remain as unbiased as possible — in instances where I believed personal preference was weighing heavier than overall quality, I didn't take away from a product's ranking.