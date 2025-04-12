The 2 Major Signs That Friendly's Is Still Struggling

It may not be the family-friendly fast-casual juggernaut it used to be, but Friendly's is still in business in 11 states — mostly on the East Coast. You can even find Friendly's-branded ice cream for sale at some nationwide grocery stores, including Walmart. But despite the cheery disposition suggested by its name, Friendly's is still showing signs of struggle amid an attempted rebirth.

The 90-year-old restaurant chain's first bankruptcy came in 2011, followed by a second bankruptcy in 2020. Friendly's is now owned by Brix Holdings, a privately-held restaurant franchisor that is attempting to build the business back with restaurant remodels, a brand refresh, and limited closings. "Sometimes to grow you have to shrink," CEO Sherif Mityas told Forbes, regarding the gradual closure of 23 stores.

Unfortunately for Friendly's, its restaurants keep closing, shrinking the brand even further from its 1996 peak of 850 restaurants. And among the locations that do remain, some customers complain online of poor quality food and ice cream alike. These fundamental problems raise questions about the future of Friendly's.

