The Ultimate Ranking Of IHOP Pancakes

Just to be clear, these pancakes weren't terrible despite the fact that they've placed at the bottom of our ranking. In fact, they tasted just fine. The problem here is that IHOP sets up a very specific expectation by giving this dish a name like New York Cheesecake Pancakes. As such, we were expecting these pancakes to taste like cheesecake. Sadly, they didn't.

According to IHOP's menu, these pancakes are filled with cheesecake bites and then topped with glazed strawberries. And yet, forkful after forkful, we couldn't detect anything remotely close to the flavor of cheesecake. The pancakes did fulfill their promise of glazed strawberries, which were generously piled on top, along with a swirl of whipped cream and a delicate sprinkle of powdered sugar. The strawberries seemed frozen and thawed instead of fresh and had a somewhat soppy texture. That said, the fruit still held its form and didn't devolve into mushiness. The strawberries arrived immersed in a sweetened crimson glaze that drizzled over the stack's edges onto the plate, and the fruity syrup was nice to mop up with forkfuls of spongy pancake.

The cheesecake bites that were allegedly inside this pancake were either entirely missing or so scarce that they were completely unnoticeable. At the end of the day, these just tasted like classic strawberry pancakes, leaving us a bit disappointed.